Grand Island's Tally Creative supports clients through branding and creative services

Whether between staff or with clients, the team at Tally Creative is all about lifting people and clients up.

“I think everyone needs that cheerleader on their side,” said Julie Wright, Tally Creative co-owner and creative director of brand development. “I think our success is that not only do we lift our clients up, but we really try to lift our team up. We are trying to be thought leaders when it comes to company culture.”

Being “thought leaders” has skyrocketed the successful branding company since its beginning four years ago as of June 1. The firm boasts a record of having served almost 200 Grand Island-area companies, assisting with everything from naming a company to designing logos.

The company also stretches into schools, taking school portraits.

“We work with clients of all sizes, from someone that’s just starting their first business, all the way up to companies that have hundreds of employees in multiple locations,” Wright said.

Consultation fees are as low as $100, Wright said.

The terms “marketing agency” and “advertising firm” are commonly tossed around, though a bit elusive to define. Tally Creative, Wright said, is a “branding agency.

“Until you know what your own brand is can you market that well. How do you expect your customers to know who you are? That’s really what we specialize in.”

To be sure, standby elements like radio ads, billboards and flyers aren’t forgotten, but the business first focuses on their clients brand.

The Tally brand itself is growing, in part due to the unique post-COVID labor market. It’s turned out a boon for Tally, which turns the obstacle into an opportunity for both client and agency, Wright said.

“As careers become a little bit more fluid, it’s hard to get that one person that’s going to be your videographer for the next 20 years,” she said. “That’s where Tally shines: just being an extension of their team.”

Utilizing agencies like Tally sometimes save businesses money — and more commonly, a lot of extra work, equipment acquisitions and headache, Wright said.

“By the time you add editing software, cameras, microphones, lighting and computers, that’s often an expense employers don’t consider when they’re thinking of adding a video division to their business, or a podcast.”

Soon Tally will offer podcasting assistance and equipment usage. Wright said the purpose of adding the studio is to “not only tell (a client’s) story, but have that professional production, the professional audio, the professional video behind it, so their podcasts can go from what they had in their head and come to life.”

Besides the addition of professional podcast services, Tally’s office space is getting an addition, too, in the space that was once Alley Cat Antiques. Wright, along with her husband, Dana, also co-owner and Director of Creative Design, purchased the site a few years ago. Much of the renovations they have done themselves.

“Every night and weekend Dana is over here doing something,” Julie Wright said. “He was even over here this morning working on some projects and before work. It’s a labor of love, and we have great partners that are experts — but we definitely do all we can.”

An original pressed-tin ceiling and bare bricks will remain, echoing the look of Tally’s current space, keeping continuity between the original space and additional.

“We are always trying to keep that downtown feel: the bare brick, tin we … we make it look different than a strip mall. That’s the character downtown and that’s what we want to keep intact.”

Taking up the under-construction space will be a studio for services like headshots, product photography and videos, Julie Wright said. “This is an opportunity to have a big studio, and it’s going to be quiet and clean.”

The Tally team numbers seven people. On a given day, Julie Wright said, the team could be taking care of as many as 20 clients.

Besides the seven humans, Tally has two furry “employees:” a dog named Skyler who when asked, gets more excited about the word “work” than “walk;” and a cat, Betty, rescued from a large commercial parking lot in Grand Island. The two have run of the office, and get plenty of pets, scritches, treats and toys in repayment for lifting the spirits of staff and greeting visitors.

In between lifting the profiles and spirits of their clients, nurturing and uplifting their team, the Wrights said their proudest Tally accomplishments aren’t about products.

Julie Wright said supporting clients is what she is most proud of, reinforced during the pandemic. “We had some clients that come to us and just they’ve reached their max level of stress just. We’ve been able to of be that sounding board and creative about the way that we’ve pivoted their marketing.”

“When that marketing has helped them get over that hump, and they can kind of breathe that sigh of relief, is very rewarding. We could be in their corner.”

Dana Wright, who is a University of Nebraska at Kearney graduate with an art and marketing background, struggled to name just one project that made him most proud.

“We are behind the scenes to help others look good and succeed. I don’t think I can pick one proudest moment, there’s been so many of them over the last four years.”

“In Grand Island and central Nebraska, you have an opportunity to make a huge difference in the marketing world, as opposed to being a small piece of a large cog of big city. I think it’s such a beautiful market here. There are a lot of beautiful people that we can help and we have helped.”

“We’re excited to do that.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

