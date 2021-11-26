Grand Island's Trinity Lutheran plans special Advent services

Trinity Lutheran Church will host special Advent services starting Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The first service will feature sixth-, seventh- eighth-grade students from Trinity Lutheran School leading “Lessons & Carols” at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the church, 212 W. 12th St.

The following week, students in third through eighth grade will present “The Heart of Christmas,” at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The final service on Wednesday, Dec. 15, will feature students in kindergarten through second grade presenting “Our Hearts for Jesus,” at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Special Christmas services planned at the church include “A Service of Lessons & Carols,” at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19; Christmas Eve services for families at 3 and 5 p.m.; a candlelight service with communion at 11 p.m. Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day services with communion at 9 a.m.

For more information, call the church at 308-382-0753.

