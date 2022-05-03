Grand Island's Webb Road Runza to be demolished this week

For the next few months, Grand Island will have only one Runza Restaurant.

The longtime location at 1812 N. Webb Road will be demolished this week. A new Runza location, to be built in its place, is expected to open early this fall. Demolition may begin today.

The other Runza Restaurant, at 2004 S. Locust St., will remain open.

“Runza has been part of the Grand Island community since this store opened in 1979. We are excited to bring an updated look to the area,” said Donald Everett Jr., president of Runza National, in a news release.

Employees of the Webb Road location have the option of working at the Locust Runza location.

The two Grand Island Runza restaurants are owned by Runza National. Miguel Sandoval is general manager of the Webb Road location. His sister, Becca Bragg, is general manager of the Locust store.

“Customers will see our Webb Road team members working at the South Locust store and other area locations during the rebuild. We are really excited about this unique opportunity,” Sandoval said in the news release.

Runza operates and franchises 85 restaurants, 80 of them in Nebraska. The other locations are in Longmont and Loveland, Colorado, Clarinda and Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Lawrence, Kansas.