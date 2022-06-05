Grand Island's Westridge Middle School to get students from Knickrehm, Gates Elementary

Gates and Knickrehm Elementary School will be Westridge Middle School-bound, beginning 2022-2023.

Arrangements like that announced make Knickrehm and Gates “feeder schools” to Westridge, meaning students from those buildings will go to middle school at Westridge.

Gates Elementary students were once “fed” to Barr Middle School.

Grand Island Public Schools announced the change on Thursday.

GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover said enrollment and building capacities have been monitored consistently.

“We have tried some voluntary solutions in the past,” she said. “Even before I came, the district was providing transportation anyone that wants to volunteer to transfer over to Westridge, because that was our newer middle school, more capacity over there.”

Not all families took up those options, Grover said, spurring the change.

“We saw the handwriting on the wall in regards to the overcrowding at Barr (Middle School) and Walnut (Middle School),” she said. “We took a look at our different feeder schools, and considered which ones would be best based on enrollment and location needs.”

According to a GIPS press release, Westridge has been consistently “under capacity” in recent years. Barr and Walnut have been operating above capacity.

“We’re very fortunate that Westridge was already built with expansion in mind,” Grover said.

Opal Bentley, principal of Knickrehm Elementary said, “They were concerned about the numbers of the other schools and the capacity the kids’ enrollment were getting bigger and bigger. Westridge had that cushion of open availability.”

GIPS figures have Westridge at a 700-student capacity. In school year 2021-2022, it had 556 students.

GIPS’s other two middle schools had more students the same school year; Barr (725-student capacity) had 775 students enrolled. Walnut (875-student capacity) had 849 students.

Attempting to even enrollment between the district’s three middle school will affect class sizes, said Brad Wolfe, Westridge’s principal.

“Our class sizes are going to go up to from 20 to 29 per class, and 22 for ELA and math. Our science is going to be from 14 or 15 to 21 or 22.”

While they are increases, they are not new, Grover said.

“These are some of the numbers we’re already experiencing. It’s not uncommon for us to have up to 30 students per class in our middle schools.”

“(The change) balances out across all three middle schools. From an equitable standpoint, that is definitely the solution that we were looking for,” she added.

Adding Knickrehm and shifting Gates to Westridge were also influenced by recent forums between Grover and employees, said Lisa Albers, GIPS Board of Education president.

“What they were thinking came (from)… some of the feedback from the listening tours. It’s about making things better for all students providing services to all students.”

Grover said staffing will “follow the students.”

Bentley said the change will hopefully make her outgoing fifth graders transitions to middle school a little easier.

“Our kids are used to being in a smaller school. Even at Westridge it’s a lot more kids than they’re used to, but feeding into Westridge will be a (relatively) smaller middle school environment.”

Families with worries about siblings being separated will be accommodated.

Siblings already attending Walnut or Barr Middle Schools have the option of staying where they are, or joining their siblings coming to Westridge.

This isn’t the first time Knickrehm has had an enrollment connection with Westridge, Bentley pointed out.

“Knickrehm has been a feeder school to Westridge in the past. It’s not a new thing.”

Still, for some families it might be. Bentley said she encouraged people with questions or concerns to contact the school.

“Ask the questions that you want to know. That will help with the transition.”

Her colleagues are ready to answer questions, too, Bentley said.

“I know the principal at Westridge (Wolfe) and the principal at Gates (Joe Eckerman) are just as open to those emails and phone calls.”