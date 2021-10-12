Grand Island's YWCA seeking Week Without Violence art

Organizers do ask, however, that the artwork align with this year’s theme, “Beyond Resilience: Surviving to Thriving.” Creative ways of expressing the effects of domestic violence, domestic violence awareness and freedom of violence are encouraged.

So far 13 businesses have offered window space for Week Without Violence artwork, Hernandez said. The Gallery Bar is dedicating an entire wall to Week Without Violence work.

Contributing artists do not necessarily have to reside in Grand Island, but Hernandez does request interested artists contact her directly before submission by Thursday, Oct. 14.

The Gallery Walk is part of YWCA’s Week Without Violence, which has been observed by YWCA USA for more than 20 years. This year the promotion of YWCA’s mission to end violence against women and girls will be Oct. 18-23. Across the globe, YWCA will have events, advocate, and share the stories of gender-based violence.

Gender-based violence includes domestic violence, intimate partner violence, sexual assault, trafficking and harassment. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “1 in 4 women will experience domestic violence and, on average, more than 3 women are murdered by their current or former partners in the United States every day.”