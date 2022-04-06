“Grand Life” marketing campaign aims to give Grand Island unique identity

A new marketing campaign aims to inspire even greater travel to Grand Island.

The city’s conventions and visitors bureau, Grand Island Tourism, announced Tuesday its “Grand Life” campaign during a GITV broadcast from City Hall.

“In marketing, it’s good to wrap a message around something and Grand Island has long needed a unified tourism marketing campaign,” said Executive Director Brad Mellema.

The simple marketing concept will identify Grand Island as a tourism destination.

“If you take ‘Grand Island’ and Nebraska is largely known as ‘The Good Life,’ certainly by those of us who live here, and you combine the two, you end up with ‘Grand Life,’” said Mellema.

The marketing will be directed statewide and to surrounding states, including Colorado, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri and the Dakotas.

“We get a lot of people down here for the sandhill crane migration from places such as Wisconsin and Minnesota,” he said. “We want to have an identity to those folks beyond just a place where there’s a hotel, so they can think of us again for those trips and using us as a place to come and enjoy what we have to offer.”

“Grand Life” is an extension of current Grand Island Tourism efforts: its Grand Island Vibe annual publication and app, its Visit Grand Island website and “highly visible” downtown visitors center.

The branding will be visible across all of these efforts and locations, said Mellema.

“Vibe” this year will feature Grand Theatre, which completed renovations and upgrades to reopen in February.

This year’s magazine will have 45,000 to 50,000 copies that will be distributed throughout the city and surrounding area, Mellema said.

“I like to say, ‘Whether you’re getting your oil changed or your spleen removed, that waiting room is going to have a Grand Island Vibe in it,’” he said. “We put lots of those around so people not only locally but our guests are able to find that information about our community.”

Grand Island Tourism’s mission is to “define Grand Island as a destination and grow the tourism economy,” explained Mellema.

The nonprofit agency, founded in 1982, brings together area businesses, organizations and attractions that rely on tourism.

The CVB is overseen by the Hall County Board of Supervisors and supported through lodging tax dollars.

“In Grand Island, the current lodging tax is 6%, of which 2% funds our office operations and our operational budget,” said Mellema. “No local property taxes or sales taxes are used in these endeavors.”

Grand Island Tourism brings livestock shows, athletic events, conferences and trade shows to the city, and provides them with local support.

“We make sure our name is considered by organizations that want to bring things to various places around the state,” said Mellema.

Grand Island has 24 hotel properties, with 1,890 hotel rooms in the area.

The agency is also anticipating the coming Grand Island Casino Resort at Fonner Park campus, from Elite Casino Resorts.

“It is moving forward at this point,” he said. “We’re looking at, OK, how is that going to affect different aspects of what we do here in tourism? We believe the motor coach portion of that is an opportunity we haven’t had before.”

Occupancy is up 45% from last year, Mellema noted, though last year was “a slow year.”

From two years ago, the city is up from that, as well.

Revenue has increased 84% from last year and 12% from 2020 figures.

“That’s exciting,” he said, “to see that not only have we come back from the devastating effects of that pandemic, but we’ve rebounded into record numbers for occupancy and revenues from hotel rooms.”

This is money from other communities that comes into Grand Island, Mellema said.

“When they’re here, they’re going to be doing entertainment, purchasing food at restaurants, purchasing fuel, shopping at our mall and boutiques,” he said. “That is money that is important to our community.”

For more information about Grand Island Tourism, visit https://visitgrandisland.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.