Grand opening set for Morrison Cancer Center at Grand Island Regional Medical
Grand opening set for Morrison Cancer Center at Grand Island Regional Medical

Morrison Cancer Center - Grand Island Regional Medical

The Morrison Cancer Center in Grand Island, affiliated with Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, will offer hematology/oncology treatments, PET/CT imaging, lab services and a state-of-the-art infusion center.

 Independent/Josh Salmon

The Morrison Cancer Center will celebrate the opening of its Grand Island location with a grand opening and open house from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The event, on the first floor of the Prairie Commons Medical Office Building at Grand Island Regional Medical Center, will include a Grand Island Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. The public is invited and refreshments will be served.

Dr. M. Sitki Copur is the medical director.

David Jones, MCC Director, said the second half of the center — radiation oncology, featuring a new linear accelerator — will open early in 2022. The radiation portion is currently under construction.

