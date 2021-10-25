Grand opening set for Morrison Cancer Center at Grand Island Regional Medical

The Morrison Cancer Center will celebrate the opening of its Grand Island location with a grand opening and open house from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The event, on the first floor of the Prairie Commons Medical Office Building at Grand Island Regional Medical Center, will include a Grand Island Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. The public is invited and refreshments will be served.

Dr. M. Sitki Copur is the medical director.

The Morrison Cancer Center in Grand Island, affiliated with Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, will offer hematology/oncology treatments, PET/CT imaging, lab services and a state-of-the-art infusion center.

David Jones, MCC Director, said the second half of the center — radiation oncology, featuring a new linear accelerator — will open early in 2022. The radiation portion is currently under construction.