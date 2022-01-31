Grand Theatre aims for Friday reopening; features include new seating, sound system

Grand Island’s Grand Theatre is expected to reopen Friday after months of completing needed renovations and upgrades.
At the latest, the historic movie house, at 316 W. Third St., will open Feb. 11, said Jim Pohl, vice president of the nonprofit operation and theater manager.
“We’re pretty much done. We’ve got some cleaning to do, that kind of thing,” he said. “We should be ready to go. It depends on some things we’re working on.”
It is not decided yet what will be the first film to be shown in the newly improved space.
Work has been underway since October.
New seating for the site cost $160,000 and a new sound system cost about $17,000.
It was paid for through donations, keno funds and fundraisers, including selling the theater’s original chairs.
Pohl and the theater’s board members are grateful for the community’s patience and great support for the project.
“We have been so fortunate. The community really does love this theater,” he said. “We would not be here if it wasn’t for the community support, both in attending movies and our volunteers and monetary support. It’s been good.”
The theater now boasts new and wider seats.
It also means there are fewer seats.
“They’re a little wider than what we had previously,” Pohl said. “Some of them had to be the same as they were, because of the spacing. And they have cup-holders now.”
Originally, there were 487 seats. Now, there are 439 seats.
“Each row we removed one seat. There used to be 11 per row, now there’s only 10,” Pohl said. “The ones on the main floor in the center section are even wider. It’s a mix of two different sizes. They had to do that in order to keep the sight lines on the aisles.”
There are spaces for wheelchairs with companion seats, and seats that open from the side for people who are disabled or injured.
A classic-style seat was chosen in favor of plush recliners.
“You have to preserve the integrity of this beautiful space,” Pohl said. “We never really did even consider recliners or anything like that. We wanted to keep it historic.”
A new sound system is also being installed, with new subwoofers behind the screen, new surround sound speakers, and a new sound processor.
“The new sound processor we installed uses these microphones to generate the best possible sound for an auditorium that isn’t ideal, which is this one,” Pohl explained.
Those aren’t the only changes.
A new server, from which the movies are played, has been installed. New aisle lights are being installed. And the automation system, which handles curtains and dims lights, has been upgraded, as well.
Further improvements are also being planned, including new guardrails and additional sound-proofing.
A question Pohl often hears is: Why wasn’t this work done when the theater was closed for 15 months during the initial phase of the coronavirus pandemic?
“There was so much uncertainty during that time. To have workers in here and everything else,” Pohl said. “And the financial aspect. We were closed, and who knows what’s going to happen? We just kind of wanted things to cool off.”
Still, COVID impacted the theater’s efforts.
“As with everybody, we’ve had supply chain issues and it took us a while to get some of our new sound equipment,” Pohl said.
Easiest turned out to be installing the new seats.
“They got all these seats installed in a little over a day,” Pohl said. “It was pretty impressive.”
While the renovations have gone on longer than expected, the board allowed it, seeing it as an opportunity to do the job right.
“While the seats were out we wanted to get stuff done in here,” Pohl said. “We wanted to get the floors refinished. All the paint for the floor level is new. The carpet going up the stairs is new. There were just a lot of things we wanted to get done, so it was okay to have that extra time. It gave us a chance to do a few things that needed to be done.”
Pohl is owner of Heartland Antique Mall at 216 W. Third St.
He has been involved with the Grand Theatre since it was donated to the community in 2004 by Fridley Theatres, which owns Hasting’s Rivoli 3.
“At the time, we had the Conestoga 4, the seven-plex that just opened, and the twins, so there were some 13 other screens in Grand Island and they just couldn’t compete in getting first-run movies, so they wanted to donate it to a nonprofit organization,” Pohl explained.
There was little other use for the site except as a movie house.
It was build and designed to be a theater, and has never been anything else.
The community determined to keep it preserved.
“A bunch of us got together because we didn’t want to see the Grand closed,” Pohl said.
Since early 2005, Pohl has served as the theater’s manager, though he more considers himself as “the guy who gets things done.”
“I just like being in the background and making sure everything runs, the supplies are ordered, and ordering the movies,” he said.
Pohl has an affinity for older things, he explained, especially classic architecture.
“I love this place. Just look at it!” he said. “I grew up in Hampton and when I would come over to see movies in the 80s, you had the Grand, which was pretty cool, and you had the Capitol on Second Street, and that was the coolest theater. It looked like you were in an Italian square.”
That was torn down in 1985.
“I think everybody hated to see that,” he said, “and that’s why downtown businesses were so passionate about trying to keep this place open.”
For more information about Grand Island’s Grand Theatre, visit grandmovietheatre.com.