Grand Theatre aims for Friday reopening; features include new seating, sound system

“They got all these seats installed in a little over a day,” Pohl said. “It was pretty impressive.”

While the renovations have gone on longer than expected, the board allowed it, seeing it as an opportunity to do the job right.

“While the seats were out we wanted to get stuff done in here,” Pohl said. “We wanted to get the floors refinished. All the paint for the floor level is new. The carpet going up the stairs is new. There were just a lot of things we wanted to get done, so it was okay to have that extra time. It gave us a chance to do a few things that needed to be done.”

Pohl is owner of Heartland Antique Mall at 216 W. Third St.

He has been involved with the Grand Theatre since it was donated to the community in 2004 by Fridley Theatres, which owns Hasting’s Rivoli 3.

“At the time, we had the Conestoga 4, the seven-plex that just opened, and the twins, so there were some 13 other screens in Grand Island and they just couldn’t compete in getting first-run movies, so they wanted to donate it to a nonprofit organization,” Pohl explained.

There was little other use for the site except as a movie house.