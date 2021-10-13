Grand Theatre asks $10K in county keno funds for renovations

“That’s the money we’re trying to get raised to finish the project,” he said. “All of this can be done as we get donations, once the seats are in. Right now, the most urgent thing is the sound after the seating.”

He added, “We need all the help we can get.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Commissioner Gary Quandt called Grand Theatre “the heart of Grand Island.”

“People who go to the Grand, after they leave, they go out and meet,” he said. “And right now, with COVID and everything that’s happening, there are some businesses that are struggling. They’ve got this project, it’s a good project, and people come to downtown Grand Island to go to the Grand. It supports those businesses down there.”

He added, “We’ve got to do what we can to help the people of Grand Island.”

Keno funds are for “community betterment,” Quandt noted.

“This would be one of those projects that I think would be good,” he said.

Theatre board member Kim Mettenbrink, who serves as its volunteer organizer, said Grand Theatre helps support the greater Grand Island community.