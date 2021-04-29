 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grand Theatre hoping for June reopening
0 comments
top story

Grand Theatre hoping for June reopening

{{featured_button_text}}
The Grand

Independent file photo/Josh Salmon

Due to COVID-19, the Grand Theatre in downtown Grand Island, seen here in December 2020, has been temporarily closed since March 2020.

 Josh Salmon

Leaders of the Grand Theatre are hoping to reopen in June.

“Maybe July, though,” said Craig Hand, president of the Grand Foundation board. “But we’re trying.”

The reopening mostly depends on movie availability. Movie theaters in New York and Los Angeles are mostly closed, “and those are really the distribution hubs for Europe and Asia,” Hand said. “The big-budget movies like the Bond films and things that cost an awful lot of money to make are not being released, even though they’ve been finished for a year or more.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Those movies “cost so much to make that they’ll never make that money back without the major markets open,” he said.

The Grand board members are mindful of COVID-19. They “want to think about our volunteers and the people that are coming there. We don’t want anybody to get sick because they got in the theater,” Hand said.

The downtown movie theater closed more than a year ago because of the pandemic.

Last year, Grand volunteers delivered popped popcorn to local law enforcement officers, firefighters and paramedics, as well as Hall County Jail.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mayorkas welcomes new US citizens in NYC

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts