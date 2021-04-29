Grand Theatre hoping for June reopening

Leaders of the Grand Theatre are hoping to reopen in June.

“Maybe July, though,” said Craig Hand, president of the Grand Foundation board. “But we’re trying.”

The reopening mostly depends on movie availability. Movie theaters in New York and Los Angeles are mostly closed, “and those are really the distribution hubs for Europe and Asia,” Hand said. “The big-budget movies like the Bond films and things that cost an awful lot of money to make are not being released, even though they’ve been finished for a year or more.”

Those movies “cost so much to make that they’ll never make that money back without the major markets open,” he said.

The Grand board members are mindful of COVID-19. They “want to think about our volunteers and the people that are coming there. We don’t want anybody to get sick because they got in the theater,” Hand said.

The downtown movie theater closed more than a year ago because of the pandemic.

Last year, Grand volunteers delivered popped popcorn to local law enforcement officers, firefighters and paramedics, as well as Hall County Jail.

