Grand Theatre reopening this weekend

Having been closed for more than 15 months, the Grand Theatre in Grand Island will reopen tonight, with “In the Heights” showing at 7:15 p.m.

The movie will be shown at the same time Saturday and Sunday.

Grand Island’s historic movie theater, first opened in 1937, was bought by the Grand Theatre Foundation Board in 2005 and it ultimately completed a $1 million restoration of the theater exterior to its 1937 beauty with a neon sign, bright twinkling lights over a center ticket booth selling to patrons on the sidewalk among cream and green exterior glass tiles.

Last December, Craig Hand, president of the Grand’s board, said the board hadn’t expected the pandemic closing to last so long, but it decided to “err on the side of safety” and remain closed through the year.

Since then, movie availability has been an issue because movie theaters in the largest cities have remained mostly closed and fewer movies are being released in theaters.

But now the Grand will be open again, showing movies every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, completely staffed by volunteers. The building is also available for community events and rental during the week.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger and seniors. For more information call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com