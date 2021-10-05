Grand Theatre to improve from the bottom up

By Jessica Votipka
Grand Island’s historic Grand Theatre has closed for renovations so theatergoers can have better seats in the house — and then some.
Doors temporarily closed to the public following Grand Comic Con Part III last weekend. The closure is set to end January 2022.
Grand Theatre reopened in late June after a coronavirus-cued closure spanning more than a year.
Craig Hand, president of the Grand Foundation Board, said the renovations were planned before COVID-19 hit. Doing the work while the theater was closed made sense, but wasn’t an option at that time, he said.
“That would have been the ideal time, but there was no one doing the work,” Hand said. “We needed the people and the parts to do it.”
The nonprofit, volunteer-run venue is seeking to raise $80,000 to cover the costs of the seats alone. In addition to new seats, the lighting and sound system will be upgraded. To pay for the updated seating, the old seats, which date from the 1930s, are being made available for sale.
Grand Foundation Board member Mike Bockoven said he is confident the Grand Island community will help the Foundation reach its goal.
“We have the most amazing core of support, the people who come out every weekend no matter what we’re showing,” he said.
The Grand Foundation Board, which is responsible for theater operations, has launched the “What These Seats Have Seen” campaign, its cornerstone selling the current seats, which date from 1937. Bockoven said the new seats will be true to the ambiance of Grand Theatre.
“At no point are we going to lose the theatre from the 1930s. It’s a Grand Island institution. I don’t think many people would argue with that.”
The new seats will offer some modernizations as well, Hand said. “They look retro, but we will have wider seats in the lower section. We’ll also have handicapped accessible seating available.”
In a press release Hand called the theater, in existence for more than 80 years, an “anchor for Railside.”
More than 400 seats will be up for grabs at a cost of $100 for a pair of end seats and $25 per additional seat.
Hand said, “We are asking everyone who loves our theater to step up, donate to this campaign and help us secure The Grand as an institution for the future.”
Bockoven said different avenues for funding are being looked at.
“We’re looking at funding from other places but we need people — we need Grand Island — to make this happen.”
The Grand Theatre was purchased by the Grand Theatre Foundation Board in 2005. Its current 1930s aesthetic facade and ticket booth, considered an iconic symbol of Railside, was completed following a $1 million exterior restoration. The restoration was completed not quite a decade ago, the now-familiar vertical neon sign and marquee hoisted into place in 2012.
Those wishing to donate to the “What These Seats Have Seen” campaign can do so at grandmovietheater.com, by contacting Hand at 308-381-1225.
Those interested in purchasing seats can learn more at grandmovietheater.com.
