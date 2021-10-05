Grand Theatre to improve from the bottom up

“We have the most amazing core of support, the people who come out every weekend no matter what we’re showing,” he said.

The Grand Foundation Board, which is responsible for theater operations, has launched the “What These Seats Have Seen” campaign, its cornerstone selling the current seats, which date from 1937. Bockoven said the new seats will be true to the ambiance of Grand Theatre.

“At no point are we going to lose the theatre from the 1930s. It’s a Grand Island institution. I don’t think many people would argue with that.”

The new seats will offer some modernizations as well, Hand said. “They look retro, but we will have wider seats in the lower section. We’ll also have handicapped accessible seating available.”

In a press release Hand called the theater, in existence for more than 80 years, an “anchor for Railside.”

More than 400 seats will be up for grabs at a cost of $100 for a pair of end seats and $25 per additional seat.

Hand said, “We are asking everyone who loves our theater to step up, donate to this campaign and help us secure The Grand as an institution for the future.”

Bockoven said different avenues for funding are being looked at.