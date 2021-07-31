Grandmas on a mission: When it’s time to visit grandkids, there’s no holding them back

I pity any terrorist who steps in front of a grandmother who’s flying to see her grandchildren.
Without thinking twice, she’ll clobber him with her purse and shove him aside. Nobody’s going to get between a grandmother and her little darlings.
Life is difficult for long-distance grandparents, and COVID-19 has made it even more difficult.
Earlier this month, we got to see our three grandchildren for the first time since October.
The last time we were there, Sam, the youngest, was 7 weeks old. He’s now 11 months.
Seeing their relentless growth on FaceTime makes my wife sad.
“We missed his entire infancy,” my wife says.
The next time she sees Sam, she feared, “He’s not going to have any interest in me holding him.”
Like most women, Kenna loves holding babies. She likes to cherish her grandkids and compare their features to her own children.
Fortunately, she was able to hold the charming little guy for quite a while. We even attended his baptism.
For my wife especially, each visit is very special. Kenna conveys nothing but love to her grandchildren.
It was fun to be back in a house with magnetized letters on the refrigerator, surrounded by kids who wear superhero pajamas.
In addition to being crazy about Batman, 5-year-old Lucas is a master Lego builder.
Grandparents love to hear the little ones use grown-up expressions.
Connor, who’s 3, recently brought a problem to his mother.
“The TV is malfunctioning,” he said.
Connor also finds things “preposterous.”
On a trip out of town, the family stayed at a hotel. While their parents enjoyed their evening, they loosened the TV rules for their kids.
“You call it a date. We call it vacation,” Connor said.
This is what grandparents do. We collect their sayings and repeat them, long after they’ve moved on to other things.
All three of the boys like to dance. They’ve grown fond of Led Zeppelin and their father’s other hard rock favorites.
Although Sam is not even a year old, he’s a big fan of Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man.” You should see him rock left to right in his high chair, a big smile on his face.
One day, Sam’s T-shirt read, “Cool beyond my years.” He’s definitely that.
While we were in town, I colored with the boys and heard all about “Paw Patrol” and countless Marvel heroes.
My wife loves to read with the kids, and help them recognize letters.
After Connor mastered two words, he ran out of the room yelling, “I can read!”
Like all grandmothers, Kenna is convinced that her grandchildren are the smartest, cutest kids in the history of the world.
Sam’s life revolves around keeping up with his two brothers. He also loves to get his hands on his mother’s phone.
Cellphones are a constant obsession. If Lucas isn’t supervised, he might buy a Lego product online.
Kenna, meanwhile, treasured every second she could hold and study her youngest grandchild.
“He’s got Benjamin’s hands. That’s for sure,” she says.
Like all youngsters, the kids can go all day long. At one point, reinforcements arrived in the form of our middle child and his wife. With six adults, we could almost handle them. But eventually, all six of us were completely wiped out.
When we visit our grandchildren, it doesn’t feel like we were just there. It feels like we missed a lot.
As every mother points out, kids grow so fast.
When my wife sees other kids the rest of the year, she measures them in comparison to Lucas, Connor and Sam.
As we watch “America’s Funniest Videos,” I notice that she takes special delight in the babies.
Right now, Sam stands up pretty well, leaning on whatever’s handy. But we won’t be there to see his first steps.
People who live close to their kids and grandkids are very fortunate indeed.
Now, we won’t see our kids until Christmas. For my wife, those four months will seem almost endless.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.