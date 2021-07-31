Grandmas on a mission: When it’s time to visit grandkids, there’s no holding them back

I pity any terrorist who steps in front of a grandmother who’s flying to see her grandchildren.

Without thinking twice, she’ll clobber him with her purse and shove him aside. Nobody’s going to get between a grandmother and her little darlings.

Life is difficult for long-distance grandparents, and COVID-19 has made it even more difficult.

Earlier this month, we got to see our three grandchildren for the first time since October.

The last time we were there, Sam, the youngest, was 7 weeks old. He’s now 11 months.

Seeing their relentless growth on FaceTime makes my wife sad.

“We missed his entire infancy,” my wife says.

The next time she sees Sam, she feared, “He’s not going to have any interest in me holding him.”

Like most women, Kenna loves holding babies. She likes to cherish her grandkids and compare their features to her own children.

Fortunately, she was able to hold the charming little guy for quite a while. We even attended his baptism.

For my wife especially, each visit is very special. Kenna conveys nothing but love to her grandchildren.