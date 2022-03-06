Grant adds more computers to Grand Island Public Library for makerspace

New computers at Grand Island Public Library are giving youths the ability of creation and artistic expression.

GIPL was awarded $3,247 from the Nebraska Library Commission for youth library services to provide educational programming.

Six new computers were purchased, three using the NLC funds, which will mainly serve as a gateway to the library’s makerspace.

The new computers were installed in early February.

“The grant is for libraries to help fund library projects, specifically to target youth,” said Youth & Family Services Librarian Laura Fentress. “When we saw that this grant was available, I thought immediately of the makerspace, which, in my opinion, is one of the coolest places in the library.”

The creative workspace includes a 3D printer, sublimation printer, CriCut Explore air cutting machine, and Bernina sewing machine, as well as robotics, coding and STEM kits.

While a great resource, access can be difficult for some, Fentress said.

To use the space, teens must have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian, and not all youths are trained on how to use the equipment.

“Right now, our staffing levels are kind of low because of COVID, so we can’t really have dedicated makerspace staff,” she said, “and for people to come use the makerspace, a lot of times they need to have a degree of comfort with the machines.”

The new computers will serve as a gateway to the makerspace, Fentress said.

The computers will have design software and internet links for assistance and resources.

“It’s a space that’s makerspace adjacent that has low-tech tools and materials for teens to use to try out things, engineer things, learn a craft or a skill, and they can just come and use it,” she said.

Library Director Celine Swan applauded the new technology and Fentress’s efforts.

“Grand Island Public Library is excited to apply and receive aid for technology through various grants,” she said. “We replaced three teen computers and we used some of the (American Rescue Plan Act) grant money to replace the other three teen computers. The teen computers, as were other library computers, needed replacement.”

Fentress is planning summer programming to introduce teens to the software and the offerings in the makerspace, and an open house to show what is possible.

Other physical resources also would become available, such as simple tools and materials.

Library Foundation Director Leigh Lillibridge applied to the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation Youth Philanthropy Grant for funds for those, Fentress said.

Fentress was “thrilled” to find out the library had been awarded the NLC funds.

“We’re happy to get any funding for these computers, because we needed them for our teens,” she said. “We want to make sure we have up-to-date technology for teens, because it doesn’t do them much good if they’re learning on things that are a decade old.”

The library has pursued many post-COVID grant opportunities, said Swan.

“Our library has taken part in many grants over the years and with many grants available due to ARPA we applied for the ARPA Formula Grant that was available for all legally established public libraries in Nebraska,” she said.

The library also received $17,848, which was used to replace adult public computers and the three teen computers, Swan said.

“We also applied for the 2022 ARPA Library Improvement Grant and we were awarded $28,232, and we are using this money to help replace our library self-checkout system that had reached end-of-life,” she said.

Providing resources for youths is important, Fentress said.

“Technology is marching on at a rapid pace,” she said. “We want to make sure we have, available to our community, these sophisticated tools that teens can use to gains those skills without having to take a special class, and a lot of these machines are prohibitively expensive for the consumer.”

She added, “Makerspaces can really facilitate technology, engineering and especially art.”

Of the 78 libraries that received NLC funds, Hastings Public Library received $2,785 and Central City Public Library received $3,500.

The funding was provided through the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

