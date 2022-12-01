Grant provides St. Paul police with body armor

The St. Paul Police Department recently received a $700 LARM Armor grant to purchase body armor for one of the city's officers.

The League Association of Risk Management (LARM) is a risk management pool for Nebraska governmental entities and offers the LARM Armor grant to its members who have their own police force and have adopted a mandatory body armor wear policy for their patrol officers .

"We understand that many communities do not have the resources to pay for new bulletproof vests for their officers. We want to help keep the officers safe by providing them with assistance for a vest," Dave Bos, LARM executive director, said in a news release.

League Association of Risk Management is based in Lincoln.