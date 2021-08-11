Grant to help keep rural migrant families healthy

“Migrant families are a vital part of rural communities in Nebraska,” McCulloh said. “Migrant families often face more job, food and housing insecurity risks than their neighbors. Because they move to where the work is, relocation can be a barrier to children getting an education and health care. If parents miss work because of a sick child, they risk losing their jobs.

“Maximizing in-person schooling helps migrant children by providing the best learning environment as well as access to school-based meals, speech or occupational therapy and after-school programs. If we can give them the power of our mHealth tools and improve linkages to community resources, we can help avoid the negative effects of COVID complications or spreading COVID and reduce some social stressors. The idea is to make communities more resilient and enable access to programs where they are,” McCulloh said.

During the next two years, families will be recruited through the Nebraska Migrant Education Program. The goal is to enroll 800 students and caregivers to screen themselves for COVID symptoms in the home and, if needed, conduct home-based COVID-19 saliva test kits that would be mailed to UNMC. Families also can connect with community-based partners including a community navigator at the Children’s Physicians Kearney office.