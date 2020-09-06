Great boneless wing debate firing up

At this point I worry about any ideas that Christensen has provided to Taco Bell and its Frankenstein’s lab of creations, but let’s keep worrying about the boneless wing for now.

“We can call them Buffalo-style chicken tenders,” Christensen said. “We can call them ‘wet tenders.’ We can call them ‘saucy nugs’ or ‘trash.’ We can take these steps and show the country that’s where we stand and that we understand that we’ve been living a lie for far too long, and we know it, because we feel it in our bones.”

Even as someone who is pro-boneless wing, that powerful conclusion had me ready to give a standing ovation.

One councilman certainly had a reaction.

“I would like to just comment here, for the record, that’s my son,” said Roy Christensen, who maybe had a flashback of when one of those parents’ day show-and-tell events at elementary school inevitably goes horribly wrong.

As with any movement, we need to project the effects of any action taking place.

If boneless wings are renamed, what’s next? Has anyone actually found a rib bone in a McRib? I’m guessing no, or else we would have heard about the pending lawsuit.

Has a Happy Meal ever not made a child happy?