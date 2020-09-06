Great boneless wing debate firing up

The list of issues that divide our nation just keeps getting longer and longer.
Democrat vs. Republican.
Pro-choice vs. pro-life.
Climate change believers vs. climate change deniers.
Pro-mask vs. anti-mask.
Opposes Nickelback vs. vehemently opposes Nickelback.
Now, we can add one more issue that was simmering underneath the surface of our everyday lives but blew up into a national topic due to the actions of one man at a Lincoln City Council meeting.
Are boneless chicken wings genius or gross, and are they even worthy of their name?
Sure, it might be easy to dismiss this as a trivial topic, especially in the crazy year of 2020.
But tell that to the hundreds of thousands of people who watched video of the speech that stirred the great boneless chicken wings debate of ‘20. Tell that to the media outlets — such as the New York Times — that devoted probing stories into this issue.
No matter where you stand on the boneless chicken wings topic, we need to thank Ander Christensen for bringing this to the forefront.
The 27-year old — who was best described as resembling David Van Driessen, an extremely liberal hippy teacher from “Beavis and Butt-Head” — gave a speech so powerful that it would have made Lincoln blush with envy (that’s the president, not the city).
“Lincoln (the city) has the opportunity to be a social leader in this country,” Christensen began. “We have been casually ignoring a problem that has gotten so out of control that our children are throwing around names and words without even understanding their true meaning, treating things as though they’re normal.”
Just when you think this is going to be some sort of rant about fake news, here comes the curveball — a boneless chicken wing curveball.
“I go into nice family restaurants and I see people throwing this name around and pretending as though everything is just fine,” Christensen said. “I’m talking about boneless chicken wings. I propose that we as a city, remove the name boneless wings from our menus and from our hearts.”
I, for one, will not remove boneless wings from my heart. They are quick to consume, and I am admittedly lazy. And this has the unfortunate side effect of making it difficult to remove cholesterol from my bloodstream.
Anderson went on to accurately point out that nothing from the boneless wings family of savory foods comes from the wing area of chickens.
“Boneless chicken wings are just chicken tenders, which are already boneless,” he said. “I don’t go to order boneless tacos. I don’t go and order boneless club sandwiches. It’s just what’s expected.”
At this point I worry about any ideas that Christensen has provided to Taco Bell and its Frankenstein’s lab of creations, but let’s keep worrying about the boneless wing for now.
“We can call them Buffalo-style chicken tenders,” Christensen said. “We can call them ‘wet tenders.’ We can call them ‘saucy nugs’ or ‘trash.’ We can take these steps and show the country that’s where we stand and that we understand that we’ve been living a lie for far too long, and we know it, because we feel it in our bones.”
Even as someone who is pro-boneless wing, that powerful conclusion had me ready to give a standing ovation.
One councilman certainly had a reaction.
“I would like to just comment here, for the record, that’s my son,” said Roy Christensen, who maybe had a flashback of when one of those parents’ day show-and-tell events at elementary school inevitably goes horribly wrong.
As with any movement, we need to project the effects of any action taking place.
If boneless wings are renamed, what’s next? Has anyone actually found a rib bone in a McRib? I’m guessing no, or else we would have heard about the pending lawsuit.
Has a Happy Meal ever not made a child happy?
While quite tasty, I’m pretty sure a Blizzard is not a meteorological event.
What is the standard for making sure that a crunchy taco crunches enough and that a soft taco is soft enough?
While I commend Christensen for his passion and foresight to bring this issue to our nation’s attention, maybe it is an issue best to let cool off for now.
We are a nation that has survived or coexisted while having people in the separate pop, soda or Coke camps for decades.
Christensen can avoid the saucy nugs that he finds to be awful.
I’ll have my boneless wings with honey BBQ sauce. And if anyone wants to join me - to devour some - we can debate whether we oppose Nickelback or vehemently oppose Nickelback.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
