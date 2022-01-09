Great minds have never thought alike

Thinking differently is one of the only ways we can possibly adapt to the world because we will challenge ourselves to think about our perspective or situation in a different way than what we may have imagined before. Endlessly refining and defining my mindset has encouraged me in so many ways, but this hasn’t always meant toughening my mind but molding it to the situation.

As I approach the last semester of my senior year, I know that my mind should be adjusted for a state of closure but also set in a state of peace. I accomplished what I could and did my best in every situation, so finishing the year with an appreciation for all that has happened and looking forward to what will happen is the mindset I need to place myself in. However, in a few months, the mindset may need to change and I may have to adjust to a more intense situation that requires further energy, so deducing how we respond to life and adjusting to it transcends commonality into difference and greatness.

Our minds are created to be constantly changing and adjusting, so we must take a moment and consider where we are in life and what we need to be focusing on. If we do not take this simple step, we may miss the goodness of waiting and the excitement of action because we are not changing with the situation.