Greater Grand Island Community Foundation awards grants to 13 area nonprofits

The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation recently awarded $55,030 to 13 area nonprofit organizations during its spring grant cycle.

Grant funds are made possible through both named funds established by area donors who wish to support community causes and various Donor Advised Funds housed at the foundation. The foundation also has established additional grant-making funds to support the areas of arts and culture, basic needs, children and youth, community enrichment, health, and education.

“The past year has been difficult on our nonprofit sector, and the applications we saw this grant cycle were a reflection of the resilience and tenacity our local organizations have,” said Melissa DeLaet, GGICF chief executive officer. “It is an honor to, through the gifts of our donors and fundholders, provide support to their efforts to return to pre-COVID life.”

Grants awarded include:

-- Banisters Leadership Academy – Hall County Night LIFE program, $5,000

-- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska – Community-based program, $1,500

-- Cairo Community Foundation – The Gathering Place kitchen renovation, $9,700