Greater Grand Island Community Foundation celebrates 60th anniversary

Despite so many hardships, the community has endured through the pandemic, she said.

“Grand Island is super resilient, and always has been,” DeLaet said. “That’s one of the things I love about living here, is the community backs each other. When Grand Island and the area was hit with COVID, everybody stepped up.”

Though the foundation serves to help agencies and causes through grants and donors, the great need in the community is no less apparent.

“I know our nonprofits are hurting,” DeLaet said. “There’s a lot of them that have seen their donations go down. They’ve also had fundraisers that have been canceled. They’ve just had a really hard time.”

She added, “They need support more than ever, from us and from the rest of the community.”

The community foundation also has partnered with Youth Leadership Tomorrow to create a youth philanthropy program.

“Local youth from all the different schools in Hall County are participating in it and learning about philanthropy and doing their own granting in the community, and learning about that process,” DeLaet said.