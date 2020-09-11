Greater Grand Island Community Foundation celebrates 60th anniversary

For 60 years, the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation has helped create legacies that have allowed people to make the city better.
Since its inception in 1960 from a $5,000 bequest by E.J. Wolbach, the GICF has granted $20 million to efforts in the Grand Island area. A community foundation is a tax-exempt public charity that enables people to establish charitable funds.
“It’s pretty amazing when you think about where the Community Foundation has come from and where it is now,” said Chris Hochstetler, a foundation trustee. “You see, from a couple of families who came together to make a difference in the community, what it has become is a place that really changes things broadly to include things like education, community impact, artwork.”
Celebrating the anniversary has been truly exciting, Chief Executive Officer Melissa DeLaet said.
“We’ve done a lot in the community and seen a lot of growth over the last several years,” DeLaet said. “It’s just neat to be a part of this diamond anniversary and continue to see progress.”
Among its achievements, GICF has partnered with Heartland United Way for community efforts such as Go Big Give, flood relief and, this year, the COVID Community Compassion Fund.
“In partnership with them, we were able to raise over $300,000 and have been distributing that to nonprofits in the community,” DeLaet said.
Despite so many hardships, the community has endured through the pandemic, she said.
“Grand Island is super resilient, and always has been,” DeLaet said. “That’s one of the things I love about living here, is the community backs each other. When Grand Island and the area was hit with COVID, everybody stepped up.”
Though the foundation serves to help agencies and causes through grants and donors, the great need in the community is no less apparent.
“I know our nonprofits are hurting,” DeLaet said. “There’s a lot of them that have seen their donations go down. They’ve also had fundraisers that have been canceled. They’ve just had a really hard time.”
She added, “They need support more than ever, from us and from the rest of the community.”
The community foundation also has partnered with Youth Leadership Tomorrow to create a youth philanthropy program.
“Local youth from all the different schools in Hall County are participating in it and learning about philanthropy and doing their own granting in the community, and learning about that process,” DeLaet said.
For the foundation’s 60th anniversary, an event had been planned for November but has since been canceled becaue of the pandemic.
“We aren’t going to be hosting any in-person events this year,” DeLaet said, “but we are hoping to do some sort of celebration in 2021 once everybody feels more comfortable with that.”
There is much cause for celebration, Hochstetler said, as the foundation has greatly helped the community in the last 60 years.
“I grew up here, in Grand Island, and couldn’t imagine things getting done like they get done nowadays through an organization like the community foundation,” Hochstetler said. “To be a part of a group of very dedicated people that really tries to advance community initiatives, personally it’s very rewarding. It’s been life-changing for me.”
DeLaet, who has served as CEO since 2016, said she is proud to be a part of the foundation’s history.
“I love to see people come in here with a passion project or something they really believe in or care about,” she said, “and I love to be able to work through that legacy with them and make those dreams become a reality.”
For more information about Grand Island Community Foundation, visit gicf.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.