Greater Grand Island Community Foundation elects new officers and board members

The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation board of trustees has approved a 2022 slate of officers and the addition of four new trustees.

Former State Sen. Mike Gloor will serve as board chair. Bart Qualsett, market president of Pinnacle Bank, is vice chair. Kyle Overturf of AMGL CPAs and Advisors is treasurer and Katie Goering is secretary. Jill Fargo, office manager for Indianhead Golf Course, will continue her first three-year term as the HR chairperson. Mike Schuster, co-owner and financial advisor for Schuster Anderson Wealth Advisors, will serve as past chair.

New trustees elected to serve their first three-year terms are Dennis De Leon of Jerry’s Sheet Metal, Jackie Havel of Amur, Matt Maser of the Koley Jessen law firm and Angelica Morrow of Five Points Bank.

Other trustees include Teresa Grabowski with Nova-Tech, Vince Hernandez of Central Nebraska Polygraph Services, Chris Hochstetler of Stuhr Museum, Griffin Jelinek of Jelinek Hardware Company, Denise Myers of Myers Law Office, Jason Roe from Roe Buick and Kim Rerucha of AKRS.

Retiring from the board after serving two three-year terms were Lisa Avila O’Connor, Lynne Werner and Lisa Thayer. After serving one three-year term, Brad Fegley and Ann Martin will also be leaving GGICF’s board.

Melissa DeLaet serves as the foundation’s chief executive officer.