Greater Grand Island Community Foundation elects officers and board members

The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation board of trustees has approved its 2023 slate of officers and the addition of two new trustees.

Bart Qualsett, who is market president of Pinnacle Bank, will serve as board chair. Katie Goering is vice chair. Treasurer will be Kyle Overturf, who works at AMGL. Griffin Jelinek, of Jelinek Hardware Company, will serve as secretary. Jill Fargo, office manager for Indianhead Golf Course, will continue her first three-year term serving as the HR chairperson. Mike Gloor, a former Nebraska state senator, will serve as past chair.

New trustees elected to serve their first three-year terms are Herson Castaneda, who works at Schuster Anderson Wealth Advisors, and Philip “Mac” Martin, a former Hall County judge.

Other trustees include Dennis De Leon of Jerry's Sheet Metal, Teresa Grabowski of NovaTech, Inc., Jackie Havel with Amur, Vince Hernandez with Central Nebraska Polygraph Services, Chris Hochstetler of Stuhr Museum, attorney Matt Maser of Koley Jessen, Angelica Morrow with Five Points Bank, Denise Myers of Myers Law Office, Kim Rerucha with AKRS and Jason Roe from Roe Buick.

Retiring from the board after serving two three-year terms is Mike Schuster, who served an additional two years in leadership roles.

Melissa DeLaet serves as the foundation's chief executive officer.