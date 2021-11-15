Greater Grand Island Community Foundation helps nonprofits fill in the gaps

The organization also provides COVID compassion grants, which help nonprofits that have struggled due to the coronavirus.

In addition, the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation provides many scholarships, both to seniors and nontraditional students.

The foundation’s grants are funded by donors who have a desire to help their community. For instance, “We have a wonderful donor that established an Excellence in Teaching award,” which awards a grant “to teachers in our community that are doing good work,” Price said.

Price grew up in Grand Island in a lower-income family, she said. She didn’t really realize the nonprofit world, or philanthropy, existed. So “stepping into this role at the foundation has been very heartwarming,” she said.

She had ties to many giving people through their “children or grandchildren growing up and attending Senior High. So it’s been a neat process for me, to be able to see how giving the people in our community are” and the many individuals impacted by philanthropy, she said.