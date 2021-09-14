Greater Grand Island Community Foundation offers new grant for local nonprofits

The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation offers a new capacity-building grant opportunity for Hall County nonprofits. The Grow Your Impact Grant is designed to strengthen nonprofit organizational effectiveness in the Hall County area.

Amy Price, program officer for the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, said, “Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants strengthen nonprofits by increasing their core systems and operations. GGICF believes that nonprofits are more effectively able to carry out their missions by improving infrastructure at the organizational level. When nonprofits are successfully carrying out their missions, the community wins.”

The cycle is open for requests in the fall of each year, and grants will be awarded up to $10,000. Like GGICF’s other grant cycles, request amounts are recommended by the Foundation Distribution Committee and approved by the Foundation Board of Trustees.

The program focuses on capacity-building projects or requests that improve an identified area of organizational operations. Areas include but are not limited to training and education for the board and staff members, critical equipment and technology, and other facilitation or consulting that improves organizational capacity will be considered.