Greater Grand Island Community Foundation presents nearly $19K in grant checks, gifts to area groups

Liza Ayala of the Salvation Army said her organization also was grateful.

“We will be happy to get that,” Ayala said. “Some of the shelves in certain spots are looking kind of thin.”

Ayala said the Salvation Army is appreciative of the financial assistance from the foundation and other community groups and individuals to continue its programs, such as the pantry program, meal program and funding for the men’s shelter.

“We, at the Salvation Army, we don’t stop,” Ayala said. “We continue doing what we do until we can’t do it anymore. With your help, and with other generous donors in the community, we have been able to keep going on non-stop through all of this.

“My crew is tired,” she said. “We are working with very few volunteers, but everyone has been filling in in different areas where we can. They have all been working really hard and I am grateful for them and I am grateful for all of you.”

Don Smith of Christmas Cheer said the foundation’s gift is “going to help a lot of people.”

“Applications are up about 30% this year,” he said. “We are about halfway there with our fundraising, so this $2,000 will go a long way. We really appreciate it.”

The gift to the Multicultural Coalition will go for holiday food baskets, said MCC director Audrey Lutz. Gifts to Hope Harbor and the Crisis Center will go to those organization’s basic needs. Midland Area of Agency on Aging will use the funds to supplement its Meals on Wheels program.

