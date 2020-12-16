Greater Grand Island Community Foundation presents nearly $19K in grant checks, gifts to area groups

Tuesday was Christmastime for the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation. The organization presented nearly $19,000 in checks and gifts to nine community organizations and causes.
Melissa DeLaet, GGICF CEO, said the gift-giving is one of the foundation’s most cherished holiday traditions.
“It delivers much-needed funds into the hands of very deserving agencies and organizations who make a significant impact on the residents of Grand Island,” she said.
This year, in light of COVID-19, DeLaet said the foundation focused its giving to organizations whose services increased crisis intervention, mental health, and food security and shelter services.
Usually DeLaet and her staff make the rounds to present the foundation’s gifts in person. This year, she and her staff, aka “Santa’s Elves,” held a Zoom Christmas call with all the organizations to whom they awarded their holiday grant dollars.
“The grants that are being given today come from our Field of Interest funds,” DeLaet said.
She said the foundation’s committee wanted to support the basic needs of those in the community who are dealing with the negative effects of COVID-19.
“This year has been a struggle for so many, and we recognize the extra resources being put into the community by these organizations,” DeLaet said.
GGICF granted more than $2 million in 2020.
DeLaet and the GGICF staff kicked off the gifting with $2,000 each to Crisis Center, Salvation Army, Christmas Cheer, Midland Area Agency on Aging, Multicultural Coalition, Hope Harbor and St. Mary’s Food pantry. Another $1,500 was used by GGICF to purchase gifts for Toys for Tots, focusing on gifts for 8- to 12-year-olds. Finally, $2,700 was gifted to Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions as seed money to help kick off a youth mental health program.
Connie Holmes, a CNCAA member, said the grant was a “great surprise.”
“I wish this wasn’t an area of need, but unfortunately it is moving more and more in that direction,” Holmes said about the youth mental health program.
She said CNCAA is “grateful to be able to be an organization that can help in some way, shape or form in that area.”
“We are seeing more and more in the middle school,” Holmes said. “There is a lot of hurt, a lot of confusion and a lot of need. We have a couple of programs that we are using, but we needed to expand them.”
Marie Schuster of St. Mary’s Food Bank said the money will go to the food security program.
“We really needed that,” she said. “It will come in so handy.”
Liza Ayala of the Salvation Army said her organization also was grateful.
“We will be happy to get that,” Ayala said. “Some of the shelves in certain spots are looking kind of thin.”
Ayala said the Salvation Army is appreciative of the financial assistance from the foundation and other community groups and individuals to continue its programs, such as the pantry program, meal program and funding for the men’s shelter.
“We, at the Salvation Army, we don’t stop,” Ayala said. “We continue doing what we do until we can’t do it anymore. With your help, and with other generous donors in the community, we have been able to keep going on non-stop through all of this.
“My crew is tired,” she said. “We are working with very few volunteers, but everyone has been filling in in different areas where we can. They have all been working really hard and I am grateful for them and I am grateful for all of you.”
Don Smith of Christmas Cheer said the foundation’s gift is “going to help a lot of people.”
“Applications are up about 30% this year,” he said. “We are about halfway there with our fundraising, so this $2,000 will go a long way. We really appreciate it.”
The gift to the Multicultural Coalition will go for holiday food baskets, said MCC director Audrey Lutz. Gifts to Hope Harbor and the Crisis Center will go to those organization’s basic needs. Midland Area of Agency on Aging will use the funds to supplement its Meals on Wheels program.
