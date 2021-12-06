'Greatest Job:' Old-school Hall County chief deputy retires after 42 years

Over his 42 years with the Hall County Sheriff’s Department, Jim Castleberry was happiest during the 18 years he worked in uniformed patrol.
There was less stress in the job, and he enjoyed working traffic.
He also liked working arrest warrants.
It was fun tracking people down. If the person he was seeking to arrest wasn’t home, Castleberry would talk to neighbors. He’d ask if the suspect still lived at his address and, if so, when he would come and go to work.
Castleberry liked doing the digging. He also liked putting suspects in jail.
He would compete against his friend Gregg Ahlers, who retired earlier this year, to see who could handle the most arrest warrants each night.
Castleberry liked looking for wanted people on the holidays, because they would often be back home visiting relatives.
He didn’t mind working on Thanksgiving or Christmas.
“When I was a supervisor, I felt that it was the supervisor’s job to work the holidays, so your deputies can have that time off,” he said.
Castleberry tells the story of one annoying suspect who was often the subject of arrest warrants. He deliberately arrested the man on Christmas Eve so he had to spend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in jail. The warrant was for keeping an undersized bass.
Many times, Castleberry tracked suspects down in the workplace. He didn’t mind that those people, carted off in handcuffs, were humiliated in front of their colleagues.
“They shouldn’t have done the crimes,” he said.
For 19 years, Castleberry headed the department’s Criminal Investigation Division. If a person was wanted for a particularly vile offense, he would take pride in hunting him down.
He believes in sometimes giving people breaks. But some people don’t deserve a second a chance, he said.
“There’s a lot of people that have had that second and third chance and have not learned from it,” he said.
Castleberry, who turned 66 on Nov. 10, was honored at a retirement reception Friday afternoon at the Law Enforcement Center.
He went to work for the Hall County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 6, 1979. His last day in the office was Nov. 12.
“I’m done with my job. I haven’t been working for about 20 years,” Castleberry said, joking.
He had the “greatest job in the world,” he said. It’s satisfying working in law enforcement in this area, he said.
Among other things, “You get to meet a lot of nice people.”
Sometimes, after writing people a ticket for speeding, they would thank him.
That’s because he was respectful of them. “You treat them with respect until they don’t deserve that,” he said.
Castleberry has been the department’s chief deputy since Rick Conrad became sheriff in January 2019. It was actually Castleberry’s third stint as chief deputy.
His first was in the mid-1990s. After Sheriff Jim Fosket resigned in 1997, Castleberry was interim sheriff for 45 days.
Before a new sheriff was appointed, the county board approached Castleberry to see if he wanted the job, he said.
But Castleberry didn’t want it. “I don’t like the politics, and I didn’t want to have to worry about running every four years,” he said.
He was chief deputy under Terrill Perkins, who lost to Jerry Watson in 1998.
Castleberry graduated from Lexington High School in 1974. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in wildlife biology from Kearney State College.
Castleberry was promoted to patrol sergeant in July 1983 and to lieutenant in July 1987.
He and his wife, Theresa, have been married for nine years. Between them, they have five children.
Castleberry loves to hunt and fish.
They live on a lake at Amick Acres West. “We can fish off the dock and catch bass and crappies,” he said.
He and Theresa also get in their boat and catch bass and wipers. The latter are a cross between striped bass and white bass.
Castleberry also likes to hunt with his two Chesapeake Bay retrievers. They hunt three miles from their house.
The Castleberrys also golf together. “We started trying to go down to Baja in the summer,” he said.
They head there in August, when it is “the hottest place on earth.” But the fishing is good.
He’s loved his job. “I would not have wanted to do anything else.”
But he’s also glad to be retired.
“I’m not a technology guy. The job has passed me by because of technology,” he said.
Up until two months ago, he had a personal cell phone his daughter called his “Jurassic Phone.”
“I’m not only old, I’m old school,” Castleberry said.
Conrad appreciates everything Castleberry has done for him in the first three years of his administration. Castleberry helped “me get my feet wet” and “get this department going in the right direction.” He was “a very important part of that,” Conrad said.
“Anybody that does 42 years in a department is a huge asset,” Conrad said. “So Hall County’s going to lose a great asset.”