'Greatest Job:' Old-school Hall County chief deputy retires after 42 years

Over his 42 years with the Hall County Sheriff’s Department, Jim Castleberry was happiest during the 18 years he worked in uniformed patrol.

There was less stress in the job, and he enjoyed working traffic.

He also liked working arrest warrants.

It was fun tracking people down. If the person he was seeking to arrest wasn’t home, Castleberry would talk to neighbors. He’d ask if the suspect still lived at his address and, if so, when he would come and go to work.

Castleberry liked doing the digging. He also liked putting suspects in jail.

He would compete against his friend Gregg Ahlers, who retired earlier this year, to see who could handle the most arrest warrants each night.

Castleberry liked looking for wanted people on the holidays, because they would often be back home visiting relatives.

He didn’t mind working on Thanksgiving or Christmas.

“When I was a supervisor, I felt that it was the supervisor’s job to work the holidays, so your deputies can have that time off,” he said.