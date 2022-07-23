Greeley County commission will try to pass 30x30 resolution again

After passing a resolution opposing 30x30 once and rescinding it, the Greeley County Board of Commissioners plans to pass it again Tuesday morning.

The commission passed a resolution on June 28, but rescinded the action on July 12, after receiving complaints from the Greeley County GOP.

Earlier, the Greeley County GOP had presented a proposed resolution to the county board. But Nadine Bane, vice chair of the Greeley County GOP, said changes had been made in the document that were not to the Republicans’ liking.

The term “30x30” is shorthand for a goal set by President Joe Biden to permanently protect the nation’s land and waters in their natural state or conserve 30% of it by 2030.

The plan is strongly opposed by Gov. Pete Ricketts. At his urging, 68 of Nebraska’s 93 counties have passed a resolution opposing 30x30.

Jordan Foltz, chairman of the Greeley County Board of Commissioners, expects the resolution to be readopted “with the right verbiage.” Tuesday’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m.

Greeley County had been looking at passing a 30x30 resolution since last May, Foltz said. The board looked at documents from Valley and Howard counties, as well as the Greeley GOP document, trying to see what language “works best for our county,” he said.

Members of the Greeley County GOP “didn’t quite agree with it 100%, “ Foltz said.

Public comments will be accepted Tuesday before the document is adopted. Everyone should have a chance to talk “because it directly affects the county. So we want to make sure that all our taxpayers have a say in how it goes,” Foltz said.

Bane said that former state senator and gubernatorial candidate Theresa Thibodeau helped her put the Greeley County GOP’s version of the resolution together.

Thibodeau and Trent Loos, who was her running mate when she ran for governor, spoke at the July 12 meeting of the Greeley County board. Loos, a radio personality, lives in Loup City.

The resolution was originally on the May 24 agenda, but it was tabled.

Changes were made in the document submitted by the Greeley County GOP, which angered Bane.

She said the board members approved the resolution on June 28 even though they didn’t have the document in front of them. After approving it, the commissioners signed a separate sheet of paper, Bane said.

Bane says significant changes were made to the resolution the GOP presented to the three-person county board. It was her understanding that she would be contacted if changes were made.

At the July 12 meeting, Thibodeau requested that the commissioners rescind their earlier action “and to consider a new resolution similar to the original one we presented at their board meeting” earlier.

No one at the July 12 meeting admitted to making the changes, Thibodeau said.

“I don’t know how or who exactly changed the wording somewhat but it offended the people that brought it to us the first time,” said Commissioner Michael Goldfish.

Goldfish pointed out that the board takes public comment at every meeting.

It’s his opinion that “if somebody brings the resolution up you probably better leave it alone unless somebody says different.”

Joe Leslie, vice chairman of the Greeley County board, said “some of the language got taken out” and he didn’t realize the document had been changed. But the changes in the document were not substantial, he said.

The changes softened language regarding anti-30x30 talking points.

Leslie said he’s confident the resolution will be approved Tuesday.

Tim Esch, chairman of the Greeley County GOP, is glad the county is passing a resolution against 30x30.

“It’s good for the American farmer that we have those protections against the federal government,” he said, adding that the Biden plan amounts to “overreaching.”

Esch believes the Greeley County Board of Commissioners will pass a resolution acceptable to the Greeley GOP.

“We will get what we want because it needs to be done,” and he thinks the county commissioners agree with his group, Esch said.

Thibodeau will again appear at Tuesday’s meeting.

Bane said a meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at a Greeley building owned by Vicki and Mike Goodrich.

Invited are farmers, ranchers and landowners who want to talk about Greeley County’s government.