Greeley County Republican convention Sunday for first in 30 years

Greeley County Republicans will have their first convention in more than 30 years at 1 p.m. Sunday in Spalding.

Taylor Gage, executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party, will open the convention at the Spalding Auditorium.

Teresa Thibodeau, a candidate for governor, is scheduled to speak. Also appearing will be Robert Borer and Rex Schroder, who are candidates for secretary of state; Sherry Jones, who is running for the State Board of Education; Stephan Bayer, campaign manager for gubernatorial candidate Brett Lindstrom, and state Sen. Tom Briese.

Speakers also include Michael Irons, chairman of the Hamilton County Republican Party, and Ellis Schrunk, chairman of the Wheeler County GOP.

A high school student will read a letter from U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska.

The public is invited.