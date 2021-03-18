Greg Ulmer to retire at end of school year

Grand Island Senior High School theater director Greg Ulmer will retire at the end of the school year.

Ulmer was hired by Grand Island Public Schools in fall 1992 and is wrapping up his 29th year with the district.

“I feel very honored and blessed to have been able to do all 29 years here,” Ulmer said. “Not everyone gets to start their career with a dream job and continue it, but I have. We have beautiful facilities at GISH that I’m proud of. Since I arrived, we basically renovated everything: lights, sound, stage, seats. It’s been an awesome experience to have worked with such great students. This community has been amazing in the way they’ve supported the program. I want to thank our parent organization and the boosters, who have been a huge help, and of course my wonderful peers.”

“Mr. Ulmer is simply an institution unto himself,” said GISH Executive Principal Jeff Gilbertson. “It’s difficult to imagine GISH without his presence and even harder to calculate the numerous lives he’s changed for the better. We wish him well and celebrate all that he’s accomplished for our school and district.”