Grand Island Central Catholic isn't wasting any time building its elementary school.

After Thursday morning's groundbreaking, workers started removing trees, and dirt work was scheduled to begin within 24 hours.

The school is scheduled to be ready to welcome students in the fall of 2024.

The elementary school will handle pre-kindergartners through fifth-graders, which means Catholic education will be available to students continually through the 12th grade. The pre-kindergarten program at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church will move to the new school when construction is complete.

Before the dirt was turned Thursday, a large crowd attended a ceremony in the school library.

Central Catholic Superintendent and Principal Jordan Engle pointed out that "hundreds and hundreds of people" have "contributed to getting us to where we are at right now."

More than 220 students are on a list waiting to attend the school.

Organizers hope to raise $11 million, which will pay for the school's construction and set up an endowment for its operation.

"So far the campaign has raised over $8.2 million with much more projected to be raised by the summer of this year," said Kristen Maser, who is one of the general chairs, along with her husband, Matt.

"We have collected almost 300 pledges large and small from supporters of the school, parishioners and businesses who want to see our community offer this new school option," Maser said.

The elementary school will be built to the northwest of the current high school and middle school and will be connected to it. The entrance will face Custer Avenue.

Engle noted that work began in earnest on the school in the winter of 2018.

"We were living in a world pre-pandemic with a very different financial outlook on things. Interest rates were about a third of what they are right now. And things were really looking great for building an elementary school right then and there," Engle said.

Things have changed since then. The community has changed, and he has changed.

"And these kids — the whole reason that we're doing this — they're changing too. They're growing up in a world where over time it's becoming more and more evident to us as parents that the values they're going to gain as students at Central Catholic Elementary are paramount for their success as adults going forward in this world," Engle said.

The construction is the fulfillment of years of dedication by many people, he said.

Engle said he knows in his heart "that all of us will have such great joy when we drive down 13th Street in the near future and see a beautiful elementary school, and the joy will be multiplied when you enter that school someday and see the hearts and minds of so many wonderful young people being formed in Jesus Christ."

"And at the end of the day, that's what this is all about. It's about our kids. It's about the future of our community," Engle said. "It's about the future of our families, and it's about the infinite benefit that this is going to bring them and their children and we hope for many generations in the future of Grand Island, that Grand Island Central Catholic from preschool all the way through the 12th grade will form disciples of Jesus Christ who contribute to their community, who are successful and who bring so many blessings to others."

Maser and her husband "have given our three children a Catholic education at GICC and we are very grateful for this school. We have long been advocates of offering an elementary education at GICC and even though our children will not directly benefit, we are so excited to see the positive impact the Grand Island Central Catholic elementary school will have on our community."

The Masers are "so proud to be part of this great effort," she said.

She commended the efforts of volunteers and talked about the support of local pastors, including those in charge of St. Mary's in Wood River and St. Libory Catholic Church.

"Ultimately, our work is far from over," Maser said.

Many school supporters are pledging a five-year commitment.

"However, we are fortunate to see this dream begin to become reality in terms of the turning of the dirt and the smiles on these young people's faces," Maser said.

"This is truly a great day for the growth of the GICC family, the growth of the faith in our young people and the growth and strength of our Grand Island community as a whole," Maser said.

Three children helped with the groundbreaking ceremony — Carson Engle, Marissa Golka and Dax Klein.

"My own granddaughter, Charlotte, will also be running these halls in a few short years. And I am so excited that she will be able to receive a full Catholic education like my family has been blessed to receive over the generations," said Jolene Wojcik, executive director of the Central Catholic Development Foundation.

With a Catholic education, you can not only pass on knowledge to the next generation, but also the culture, excellence and gratitude, Wojcik said. "And we are so thankful for Central Catholic today."

Current Central Catholic students are excited about the renovation of their cafeteria, which will happen over the summer, Wojcik said.

Wojcik saluted GICC parents and the families who will send kids to the school in the future.

"We thank them for entrusting their children to Central Catholic for their education," Wojcik said. "We truly believe that parents are the primary educators of their children, but there is a very sacred trust between the parents and Central Catholic as we partner together for the benefit of your children and our students."

Chief Construction will be the general contractor.

Mark Moravec, Chief's business development manager, said Chief is "pleased and honored that we've been selected to build the Central Catholic elementary school. We're also very proud of the fact that we built the last large addition, which was the new gymnasium complex to the south."

Moravec introduced the team that will build the school.

"Kyle Huse is going to be the project manager of this project. He's also going to be a first- time GICC parent next year," Moravec said.

He then introduced general superintendent Dru Duering, whose daughter attended Central Catholic.

Moravec introduced Russ Canfield, the manager of outside field operations, and Roger Bullington, president of Chief Construction.

"My wife Judy and I have been very involved in this school. We also had four children that graduated from Central Catholic," Moravec said. He and his wife "feel that the education that they received here was a foundation to what they've gone on to do. We've got a financial planner, we've got an interventional radiologist and we have two registered nurses as a result of coming through this school. So we're very proud of them.

"If you pay attention to what 's going on in the news and in the world today, I couldn't find a better time to build a new Catholic elementary school," Moravec said. "So I assure you, we're going to build a quality school that we all can be proud of for years to come."

In addition to the Masers, the project's general chairs are Katie and Dr. John Goering and Kristen and Brett Klein.

The honorary chairs are Kim and Tom Dinsdale, Jean and Mike Hamik, Sue and Tom Pirnie and Barbara and Dr. John Reilly.