Ground broken on second home funded by JBS

A groundbreaking was held last Saturday for the second Habitat for Humanity home in Grand Island funded by the JBS Grand Island beef plant.

The home will be built at 2077 Nelson Lane.

JBS USA recently contributed $200,000 in Hometown Strong funding toward an affordable housing project in partnership with Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity.

The investment will fund construction of two new homes — after which Habitat will use the mortgage payments to fund additional home-building into perpetuity.

The first house is in progress and will be unveiled during a special dedication ceremony in early August.

The second home is expected to be completed this fall.

“We are proud to break ground on this housing project, which will help local families in their pursuit of home ownership,” Mathew Trowbridge, general manager of JBS Grand Island, said in a news release. “Our partnership with Habitat for Humanity means that families can achieve their dream of owning a home without some of the obstacles that often stand in the way.”

“We are grateful to JBS for sponsoring our 112th Habitat house in Grand Island,” Alyssa Heady, executive director of the Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity, says in the release. “Hometown Strong was designed to strengthen local communities, and we will see that goal achieved with every nail as this piece of land is turned into a home. We couldn’t provide safe, decent, affordable housing without great community partners like JBS.”

JBS Grand Island’s total Hometown Strong investment is $5.25 million.

The JBS Grand Island beef production facility employs more than 3,600 people with an annual payroll of more than $160 million. The facility supports more than 675 local producers, paying them more than $2.2 billion per year for their livestock.

Hometown Strong is a $100 million initiative that was developed to strengthen the communities where JBS operates.