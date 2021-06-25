Groundbreaking ceremony takes place for Tabitha Senior Care facility

Qualsett said the Tabitha Senior Care facility will provide an economic boost to the community and create jobs. He said the Highway 281 traffic corridor from Interstate 80 to Grand Island will benefit from the continued growth of the Prairie Commons area.

Tabitha at Prairie Commons anticipates hiring 80 to 100 staff members to support the living community, with more than 60 of those being full-time positions. This is in addition to the home health care and hospice staff that Tabitha employs in the Grand Island area.

The new senior care center is located just west of Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Hinrichs said being located next to the hospital will be a benefit to the residents of the new facility.

Pinnacle Bank is providing the major financing for the project.

Hinrichs said the goal of the project was to involve the community in the project, from the construction workers to the staff that will be hired to provide health care at the senior center.

“This community is being built for Grand Island by Grand Island,” she said. “Tabitha knows better than anyone the importance of supporting the local communities that we serve in.”