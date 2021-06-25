Groundbreaking ceremony takes place for Tabitha Senior Care facility

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the $51 million Tabitha Senior Care facility.
The new senior care facility will be located at 3490 Ewoldt St. at the Prairie Commons. Chief Construction has begun site preparation for the new facility, which is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.
The new facility will provide a senior living community encompassing independent and assisted living, memory care and long-term/skilled nursing care. The project will have 157 apartments, including 81 independent living, 20 assisted living, 20 memory care and 36 skilled-nursing apartments.
Tabitha, which was founded in Lincoln in 1886, has been serving Grand Island and area communities for 25 years.
Speaking at the ceremony was Tabitha President and CEO Christie Hinrichs, who said the new facility is a big step in providing for the needs of Grand Island and central Nebraska.
Hinrichs said the new 200,000-square-foot Tabitha Senior Care facility has been in the works for several years.
Construction was supposed to start last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed work.
Pinnacle Bank of Grand Island Market President Bart Qualsett, also spoke at the ceremony.
Qualsett said the Tabitha Senior Care facility will provide an economic boost to the community and create jobs. He said the Highway 281 traffic corridor from Interstate 80 to Grand Island will benefit from the continued growth of the Prairie Commons area.
Tabitha at Prairie Commons anticipates hiring 80 to 100 staff members to support the living community, with more than 60 of those being full-time positions. This is in addition to the home health care and hospice staff that Tabitha employs in the Grand Island area.
The new senior care center is located just west of Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Hinrichs said being located next to the hospital will be a benefit to the residents of the new facility.
Pinnacle Bank is providing the major financing for the project.
Hinrichs said the goal of the project was to involve the community in the project, from the construction workers to the staff that will be hired to provide health care at the senior center.
“This community is being built for Grand Island by Grand Island,” she said. “Tabitha knows better than anyone the importance of supporting the local communities that we serve in.”
Prairie Commons is a development of Chief Construction, which is subsidiary of Grand Island’s Chief Industries.
At the ceremony were DJ Eihusen, chairman of the board/CEO/president at Chief Industries, and Roger Bullington, president/general manager of Chief Construction & Development.
Eihusen welcomed Tabitha to Prairie Commons and said the new facility will only add to the growing Prairie Commons development.
Grand Island Regional Medical Center and the Prairie Commons Medical Building were completed by Chief Construction during the last year as part of the 108-acre development.
Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele, who also spoke at the ceremony, said that “events like today happen because of visionary people.”
“People of goodwill and people who have a charitable mindset who want to help other people,” he said.
Steele said the Prairie Commons development has “become a major showpiece for the city of Grand Island.”
“Tabitha, building its facility here, just embellishes and enhances that,” he said.
A more detailed story about the new Tabitha Senior Care facility will be in Sunday’s Independent.