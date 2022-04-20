Groundwater Festival set for May 17; classrooms guides needed

The Central Platte Natural Resources District is looking for volunteers to serve as classroom guides at the upcoming Nebraska Children’s Groundwater Festival on Tuesday, May 17, at Central Community College and College Park.

Classroom guides work for four-hour shifts and are matched with one of the 37 fifth-grade school groups attending the festival. Classroom guides lead their designated group to the classrooms on their schedule.

Each school group participates in six in-depth classes and a stage show that reinforce groundwater quality, groundwater quantity, natural resources and wildlife education taught by more than 50 water and natural resources professionals. Approximately 100 people from surrounding communities and businesses volunteer for the event.

An optional classroom guide training is planned for 4 p.m. Monday, May 16, at CCC-Grand Island. Coordinators will help volunteers walk through their schedule to become familiar with the campuses.

If volunteers are unable to attend training, they also may arrive 20 minutes prior to their schedule to familiarize themselves with the campuses.

Volunteers receive complimentary doughnuts, coffee, water, lunch and T-shirts. Twenty-nine activities will take place on the college campuses. Some of the activities at this year’s festival include:

Awesome Aquifers, presented by the U.S. Geological Survey. Learn how surface water and groundwater interact and how external factors like pumping and contamination affect them.

Consequences of Unpurified Water, presented by Stuhr Museum. Historical-based activity. Students act as pioneers who travel along the trail and encounter different drinking water choices.

Critter Cube Count, Grand Island Izaak Walton League / Students role dice to identify macroinvertebrate, then use math to calculate the health of a stream and how if aﬀects groundwater.

Green/Gray Relay, Nebraska Extension. Students compete in a green/gray relay race to learn the relationship of non-point source pollution to the surface and groundwater interaction.

Gooey Garbage, Upper Big Blue NRD. Students create a model landfill to discuss precipitation, percolation and leachate to learn how important it is to protect groundwater from contamination.

How Wetlands Work, Ducks Unlimited. Students create their own wetland and learn how they help people every day by preventing ﬂooding, pollution and replenishing groundwater supplies.

Mime, Masks & the Magic of Groundwater Stage Show, Fax Gilbert performs skills of mime, magic, masks and comedy to teach and inspire students about groundwater.

Soil is the Skin of the World, USDA/NRCS State Soil Scientist. Students will get their hands in the dirt to build their own Soil Profile Card with live demonstrations and real soil visual aides.

To volunteer contact Marcia Lee at 308-385-6282, email lee@cpnrd.org or visit the Central Platte NRD website at www.cpnrd.org/education.