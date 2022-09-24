Group looking for help to maintain Blue Star Memorials

The Nebraska Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc., is looking for help to support the maintenance of Nebraska’s Blue Star Memorial Highway markers.

Blue Star Memorial Highways, located across the country, are a tribute to the armed forces of the United States. The National Garden Clubs, Inc., is the parent organization for Blue Star Memorial Highways.

Nebraska’s Interstate 80 is designated a Blue Star Highway and has five memorial markers that can be seen at rest stops on I-80 across Nebraska. Many of the memorial markers have deteriorated from exposure from the weather or other damage. The markers feature a blue star, along with a tribute on cast aluminum about two foot square mounted on a pole standing more than seven feet high.

Origination of the Blue Star Memorials dates back to 1944 with the New Jersey State Council of Garden Clubs. The Blue Star was chosen to symbolize the memorial because it was used during World War II on flags and homes of families with a son or daughter in the military.

The garden club is looking for donations in support of the restoration of the markers.

A U.S. Marine veteran is traveling the country restoring markers nationwide and is scheduled to restore Nebraska’s memorial markers in early 2023.

“The Nebraska Federation of Garden Clubs are honored to sponsor these wonderful memorials to those who have served in the military to support our freedom,” said Mary Carlson, Nebraska Blue Star Highway project director and member of the Federated Garden Clubs of Nebraska. “We took this project on so these wonderful visible reminders of the sacrifices made for us can be maintained. Without maintenance of these markers, they would be removed.”

Carlson is a retired Army nurse who served on active duty on Okinawa during the Vietnam War and as a reservist, in the combat zone during the Gulf War.

Carlson said volunteers also are needed across the state, particularly in the areas where the memorials are located, to monitor the condition of the markers for weather and other damage, as well as simple care such as removing weeds.

One of the markers is on I-80 westbound, at the rest area near Grand Island, three miles west of Phillips. It is at mile marker 316.

The others are near Gretna, Milford, Ogallala and Brady.

Those interested in making a donation may send a check to the Federated Garden Clubs of Nebraska, care of Mary Carlson, 658 N. 57th Ave., Omaha, NE 68132 (note donation is for I-80 Blue Star Memorial Restoration). The club is a 501c3 organization.

For more information, contact Carlson at marylcarlson5@gmail.com.