Group of JBS employees tests positive for COVID-19

The Central District Health Department last week identified a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases among a number of people who work at JBS in Grand Island.

CDHD has sent 23 specimens to the Nebraska Public Health Lab to analyze. The JBS employees tested positive through TestNebraska.

“These are JBS employees, but we’re not saying that JBS is the source of the virus,” CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson said Monday.

“In the interest of the public’s health, our community and JBS employees, the management of JBS is working closely with us” to set up vaccination clinics at JBS this week, according to a CDHD news release.

Seeing the positive tests is “concerning to us as we continue to watch for those variant strains,” Anderson said.

Variant strains of COVID-19 have appeared in Nebraska, and she believes “it’s just a matter of time before they head our way.”

But in the case of the JBS employees, a variant strain is just one possibility.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The other possibility is that people who had COVID-19 a year ago may be losing their immunity to the virus.

“So we want to check to see what’s going on there,” Anderson said.