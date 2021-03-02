Group of JBS employees tests positive for COVID-19

The Central District Health Department last week identified a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases among a number of people who work at JBS in Grand Island.
CDHD has sent 23 specimens to the Nebraska Public Health Lab to analyze. The JBS employees tested positive through TestNebraska.
“These are JBS employees, but we’re not saying that JBS is the source of the virus,” CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson said Monday.
“In the interest of the public’s health, our community and JBS employees, the management of JBS is working closely with us” to set up vaccination clinics at JBS this week, according to a CDHD news release.
Seeing the positive tests is “concerning to us as we continue to watch for those variant strains,” Anderson said.
Variant strains of COVID-19 have appeared in Nebraska, and she believes “it’s just a matter of time before they head our way.”
But in the case of the JBS employees, a variant strain is just one possibility.
The other possibility is that people who had COVID-19 a year ago may be losing their immunity to the virus.
“So we want to check to see what’s going on there,” Anderson said.
Beginning Tuesday, CDHD will vaccinate JBS employees all week in clinics at the Grand Island beef plant. Those vaccinations will be done by invitation or by appointment. The goal is to make it “fairly easy for folks who work at JBS to get their shots next,” she said.
“Regardless of whether this is a variant strain or the circulating strain gaining momentum again, we need to move quickly to vaccinate additional priority groups,” Anderson said in a news release.
“West Central District Health Department in North Platte has transferred 600 doses of vaccine to us, and we have been given emergency authorization to use second doses as first doses. Meatpacking plants are our next priority group.”
CDHD will “just move faster to get all willing JBS employees vaccinated” by the end of this week, the news release says.
Anderson advises that people continue to wear masks, wash hands thoroughly and stay home when sick.
CDHD recommends testing for those who have symptoms or who believe they may have been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. To register, go to testnebraska.com.