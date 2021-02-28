Group reports farm subsidies soared $16 billion between 2017-2020

A new report from the Environmental Working Group found that farm subsidies have climbed $16 billion from 2017-2020.
EWG’s analysis of Department of Agriculture data found that more than $20 billion in subsidies flowed to farmers last year, which is a fourfold increase from the $4 billion spent through farm subsidy programs in 2017.
“The staggering amount of taxpayer dollars flowing to farmers last year did nothing for small farmers, who don’t have much of a safety net,” said Anne Schechinger, EWG senior economic analyst. Schechinger said federal agricultural subsidies have been a major contributor to the concentration of wealth in the hands of a few in rural America.
In 2016, about 17% of total subsidies went to the top 1% of farms and about 60% to the top tenth. In 2019, almost 25% of total subsidies went to the top 1% of farms and almost 66% to the top tenth.
Schechinger said farm subsidy programs are designed so farms with the largest acres or crop production get the highest payments. But that means that small farms — with no cushion to stay afloat when crop prices are low, or during the pandemic-triggered economic crisis — get only a small portion of payments.
In 2018, the Market Facilitation Program, or MFP, was created to compensate farmers for losses they sustained due to his failed trade war with China, and extended it in 2019. In some cases, the report found that farmers were actually paid more than what they lost due to the trade war. With no congressional oversight, Schechinger said the USDA used the program to distribute $23.1 billion through the Commodity Credit Corporation.
Last year, Congress created the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, to help farmers suffering from the administration’s woefully inadequate response to the Covid-19 crisis.
Before the Biden administration froze payments last month, the program had distributed over $23.7 billion, the report found.
According to the report, the most recent incarnations of traditional farm subsidies were established in the 2014 Farm Bill. The Agricultural Risk Coverage Program, or ARC, and the Price Loss Coverage Program, or PLC, send payouts to farmers when crop yields or prices are lower than expected. Between 2014 and 2019, these programs distributed $32.04 billion to farmers.
Altogether, since 2014, the report found that ad hoc and traditional subsidy programs cost U.S. taxpayers more than $81.1 billion.
But the report said that is a fraction of the total payments American farmers receive every year. The report said the Federal crop insurance also adds billions each year, even though it tends to pay farmers for the same reductions in crop prices as ARC and PLC.
Conservation programs also make payments to farmers every year, but conservation payments account for a small portion of federal farm subsidies.
EWG recommends reforms like stricter payment and income limits on the traditional farm subsidy programs that would help the programs better target small farms. Such changes would help USDA address its racist legacy by benefitting Black, Latino and Asian American farmers, who often own smaller farms than white farmers do.
The report also suggests increasing funding for conservation programs, which generate public health and environmental benefits through improved water quality and soil health. These programs also encourage the adoption of conservation practices that may reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Finally, EWG advocates for the end of MFP and CFAP.
“Agriculture subsidies created as temporary Band-Aids tend to become permanent, expensive crutches,” Schechinger said.