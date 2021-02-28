Group reports farm subsidies soared $16 billion between 2017-2020

A new report from the Environmental Working Group found that farm subsidies have climbed $16 billion from 2017-2020.

EWG’s analysis of Department of Agriculture data found that more than $20 billion in subsidies flowed to farmers last year, which is a fourfold increase from the $4 billion spent through farm subsidy programs in 2017.

“The staggering amount of taxpayer dollars flowing to farmers last year did nothing for small farmers, who don’t have much of a safety net,” said Anne Schechinger, EWG senior economic analyst. Schechinger said federal agricultural subsidies have been a major contributor to the concentration of wealth in the hands of a few in rural America.

In 2016, about 17% of total subsidies went to the top 1% of farms and about 60% to the top tenth. In 2019, almost 25% of total subsidies went to the top 1% of farms and almost 66% to the top tenth.

Schechinger said farm subsidy programs are designed so farms with the largest acres or crop production get the highest payments. But that means that small farms — with no cushion to stay afloat when crop prices are low, or during the pandemic-triggered economic crisis — get only a small portion of payments.