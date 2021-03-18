Group touts meatpacking plant workers

In response to Gov. Pete Ricketts declaring Saturday as “Meat on the Menu Day,” an organization called Solidarity with Packing Plant Workers is calling attention to the role of meatpacking workers in producing beef.
“While we are supportive of the Nebraska farmer and rancher, we cannot allow the governor to omit one important link in the farm-to-table food supply chain: the meat processing plant worker,” a news release stated.
“These same essential workers weathered a tragedy-filled 2020, as they were among the earliest and the hardest hit by COVID-19,” the release stated.
“Even as infection rates were spiking in communities such as Crete, Dakota City, Grand Island and Lexington, the meatpacking plant workers still showed up to feed Nebraska, the country and the world. Therefore, on Saturday, March 20, as Nebraskans from Scottsbluff to Omaha enjoy their favorite cuts of meat, let us also show our gratitude to the essential worker from the meat processing plant and say in one united voice: Thank you packing plant workers, and, yes, you need basic, transparent protections from COVID-19.”
The group supports LB241, introduced in the Legislature by state Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha. Solidarity with Packing Plant Workers said the bill “would be a tangible measure of protection and dignity to the communities that suffered immensely during the onset of coronavirus, and would assist both the workplace and the community in limiting the spread of COVID-19 and any such variants of the virus.”
Today, supporters of LB241 will distribute a printed “Menu,” which will contain information on LB241, to all Nebraska state senators
On Friday and Saturday, the menu will be distributed to Nebraskans outside of local steakhouses, raising awareness about the need to protect workers. One of the restaurants will be in Grand Island.
“We called the plant workers ‘Essential’ in 2020; let us actually mean it in 2021,” according to the release.
The effort is sponsored by Solidarity with Packing Plant Workers and Children of Smithfield. Both organizations are based in Nebraska.
The organization said COVID-19 brought about 255 hospitalizations among Nebraska meatpacking workers and 27 deaths.
For more information, visit Facebook.com/NebraskaSolidarity.