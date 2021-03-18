Group touts meatpacking plant workers

In response to Gov. Pete Ricketts declaring Saturday as “Meat on the Menu Day,” an organization called Solidarity with Packing Plant Workers is calling attention to the role of meatpacking workers in producing beef.

“While we are supportive of the Nebraska farmer and rancher, we cannot allow the governor to omit one important link in the farm-to-table food supply chain: the meat processing plant worker,” a news release stated.

“These same essential workers weathered a tragedy-filled 2020, as they were among the earliest and the hardest hit by COVID-19,” the release stated.

“Even as infection rates were spiking in communities such as Crete, Dakota City, Grand Island and Lexington, the meatpacking plant workers still showed up to feed Nebraska, the country and the world. Therefore, on Saturday, March 20, as Nebraskans from Scottsbluff to Omaha enjoy their favorite cuts of meat, let us also show our gratitude to the essential worker from the meat processing plant and say in one united voice: Thank you packing plant workers, and, yes, you need basic, transparent protections from COVID-19.”