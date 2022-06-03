Group tracing Mormon Trail in covered wagon

As they travel hundreds of miles across the middle of America, Joe and Marcyne Blythe are saving a lot of money on gasoline.

Their trip is powered by mules.

The Utah couple are riding a covered wagon from Illinois to Utah, recreating the trek their ancestors took on the Mormon Trail. The mules, named Doc and Roxy, pull the wagon, which Joe Blythe calls a prairie schooner. Riding a horse out in front is their friend, Bret Durrant, who serves as outrider.

On Thursday, the group made their way south along Third Road, west of Chapman.

Riding behind them in a support vehicle were Collin and Lilli Homer. Like Durrant, the Homers live near Boise, Idaho.

They’re making the trip as a tribute to their ancestors, some of whom are buried along the way.

The Blythes, who live in Genola, Utah, decided five years ago they were going to travel the Mormon Trail.

They began their journey last September in Nauvoo, Ill. It was the 175th anniversary of the Mormons leaving Nauvoo, Blythe said. They rode their wagon from Sept. 6 through Sept. 22, ending at the Mormons’ winter quarters in the Florence neighborhood in Omaha.

This year is the 175th anniversary of the Mormons’ arrival in Utah. So on May 23, they started up again in Florence.

They’ll arrive in Salt Lake City on July 24, which is celebrated as Pioneer Day in Utah. “That’s when the Mormons entered the valley,” Blythe said.

As close as possible, the group is following the path of the Mormon Trail.

Blythe has about eight ancestors buried at the winter quarters in Florence.

The predecessors also lost their lives in Iowa and Nebraska. In Nebraska, the graves are unmarked. Their locations might be described as two days’ travel east of Chimney Rock.

The group covers 22 to 25 miles a day. They chose mules over horses because mules are sturdy and handle the heat better, Blythe said.

They stick to dirt roads as much as possible. They resort to paved roads 25 to 30% of the time.

“Sometimes we avoid the bigger towns, just so we’re not in the way,” he said.

All five people making the trip are Mormons.

The wagon’s wheels and axles were found in a barn. Blythe “sent the wheels off to get them timed up by a wheelwright, and then I built the rest of the wagon.”

A sign on the side of the wagon reads, “Mormon Trail 1847.”

The Homers have come aboard to help out for a week. They’ve known Durrant for 30 years. On Wednesday night, the group stayed at the Gary Bader farm on Third Road.

The days are long, Blythe said. He has to get up early to make sure the animals have time to eat.

The group travels with a couple of other horses in horse trailers. After camping each night, they leave the horses behind. When they set up camp for the next night, they go back and get the horses.

Marcyne Blythe is documenting the journey on Facebook.

The group started off at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday. “It was chilly. The mules love the cooler air,” she wrote on Facebook. “We met a lady, Mary Santis, on the road. She brought us Body Armor electrolyte drinks. What a sweet lady. It came at just the right time. I was thirsty!”

At noon Wednesday, they pulled into Trotter’s Whoa & Go in Palmer. “A young lady got to take a wagon ride — she was elated with joy.” A mail delivery woman had treats for one of their animals.

“We ate dinner in the town of Worms at the Nightcrawler Bar,” Marcyne Blythe wrote on Facebook. “I ordered Rocky Mountain Oysters. They call them bull nuts. Had to try it. It wasn’t too bad. I’d eat them again. Kyle, the ranch hand where we were camped, was at the bar having a beer. It was fun to talk with him.

“After dinner we visited with some of the farm owners’ family. They had a cute pet baby raccoon. I got to hold it. It was a good day. Lots of generous people everywhere.”

