Group turns out to support Grand Island law enforcement

Motorists driving on Highway 30 late Friday afternoon honked their support for law enforcement, echoing the feelings of 11 people lining the road holding flags.

The people, most of whom are veterans, stood along the highway, near the Law Enforcement Center and Hall County Corrections.

Standing in front of the group were three signs, each holding one word. Together, the signs read, "Back the blue." The other side of each sign read, "Proud to be an American."

Eight of the people on hand belong to the local branch of the Legion Riders, attached to Legion Post 53 in Grand Island. They showed their support from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

One member of the group, Don Vance, said the people wanted to express support for those who work in law enforcement and "give them the honor that they deserve."

Vance, who lives in Grand Island, spent two years in the Army, finishing up in 1972.

"I think people should appreciate the law enforcement that Grand Island has," Vance said.

Another member of the group was David Morrison, who is commander of the local Legion Riders post.

The group was showing support for what officers do for the community "and show the community that we support them," Morrison said.

Many people would like to see law enforcement agencies torn apart, he said. "We don't want to see that."

Morrison served 15 years in the military, in both the Army and Navy.

Also holding a flag was Kent Meyer of North Platte, who worked in law enforcement from 1988 to 1992.

A former Grand Island resident, Meyer worked for the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the police departments in Broken Bow and Gothenburg.

At the front of the group was Doug Brown, who is currently running for mayor of Grand Island.

Brown said he and David Davis, a local supporter of veterans, came up with the idea for the rally.

Brown and Davis talked and thought "it would be a good idea to see if we could bring the morale of the police officers up," Brown said, adding that the departments are short-staffed and overworked. "It's a tough job, and nobody wants to do it."

Davis also attended the event.

"We invited everybody to be part of it, just to show our support for the men and women in blue," Brown said.

Brown was asked if the rally was at least partly a campaign event.

"No. It's not about me. It's about our troops and our officers. I don't care if my name's in it or not. It's just showing support," he said.

Brown, 63, spent 21 years in the Navy, all on active duty.