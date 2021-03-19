Groups team up to make vouchers available to help pay for counseling fees

The stress of living through the COVID-19 pandemic means the number of people dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues may have increased.

At the same time, the loss of a job or a reduction in work hours caused by the pandemic means many people believe they cannot afford either mental health or substance abuse counseling.

The Friendship House Counseling Clinic in Grand Island is partnering with the Rural Response Hotline to make its mental health and substance abuse counseling services affordable.

FHCC is a provider for numerous voucher programs through the Rural Response Hotline, which is funded by the state of Nebraska.

FHCC’s connection to the Rural Response Hotline means it also is a provider for vouchers for people who may need mental health or substance abuse counseling because of the floods that caused widespread devastation in 2019.

“These voucher programs have assisted us in reaching people who struggle with the ability to pay for services they may need,” Executive Director Tara Lesiak said

If people are unable to pay for counseling services, they should call Friendship House at 308-675-3345, extension 10, to see if they qualify for any of the voucher programs.