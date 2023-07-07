ST. PAUL — More than 30 years ago, folks in St. Paul decided to pay tribute to one of Howard County’s most famous sons.

And Grover Cleveland Alexander Days was born.

But just who was Grover Cleveland Alexander and what did he do to get a community celebration named after him? Well, he was an American Major League Baseball player who played from 1911 to 1930 for the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals. He was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1938, the only player elected that year. He is still considered one of the best pitchers in league history.

In 1999 he ranked 12th on the Sporting News list of 100 Greatest Baseball Players and was a nominee for the Major League Baseball All-Century Team.

OK, but how does Howard County fit in? For that answer, you need to look back to 1887, when Alexander was born on Feb. 26 in nearby Elba, just 10 miles from St. Paul. One of 13 children, he was named for President Grover Cleveland, who was serving his first term. (Trivia time: Alexander was the subject of the 1952 biographical film “The Winning Team,” and was portrayed by Ronald Reagan, giving him the unique distinction of being the only pro baseball player named for one U.S. president and portrayed by another.)

He played semi-professional baseball in his youth, signing his first professional contract at age 20 in 1907 for $50 per month. He started playing with the Phillies in 1911 and continued to play for the major league until he retired in 1930.

Alexander died Nov. 4, 1950, at the age of 63, in St. Paul. He is buried in the community’s Elmwood Cemetery. His baseball career was the inspiration for the Nebraska Baseball Museum, which opened in the early ’90s in St. Paul.

Grover Cleveland Alexander Days 2023

GCA Days open Friday night with the Royal Coachman poker run; registration is from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jake’s Bar and the run ends at the County Cage. Duck races (6:30 p.m., starting at Unity Eye Care) will be followed by cardboard boat races (7:30 p.m., city pool).

The day concludes with a street dance, featuring Pioneer, starting at 8:30 p.m. on the bricks in front of the Cage.

Saturday features sports tournaments, the Royal Coachmen Car Club Car and Motorcycle Show (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), vendor and craft fair, tractor show, games, BMX bike show, turtle races and more

The parade, with the theme “Memories Through the Decades,” kicks off at 10 a.m. on Main Street.

Sunday events in St. Paul include a golf scramble, a motorcycle poker run hosted by the Central Plains American Legion Riders Chapter 119, community barbecue, (5:30 to 7 p.m., city park), and family entertainment with a fireworks show closing out the evening.

Registration for the poker run is open from noon to 1 p.m. at the Royal Coachmen Clubhouse, Seventh and Indian streets; the freewill donation registration will benefit Operation Comfort Warriors.

“The American Legion’s Operation Comfort Warriors program was created to provide ‘nonessentials’ — items that help wounded warriors recovery but usually don’t show up as a budget line on government spreadsheets,” said Mike Rowley, one of the event’s organizers. “Some patients might need loose-fitting sweatsuits to cover healing wounds from burns. Others might need an iPod to help drown out the tinnitus that has plagued their ears since their vehicle struck an IED. From gift cards to electronics, these gifts will not make our wounded warriors whole again, but they do express our nation’s gratitude.”

For more information on the Sunday poker run, call Rowley at 308-754-5224.

New in 2021 was the addition of Sunday events in Elba, Alexander’s birthplace. That continues this year with kids games and activities throughout the day, a horseshoe tournament, and coed sand volleyball.

St. Paul is located about 25 miles north of Grand Island on U.S. Highway 281; Elba is 10 miles northwest of St. Paul, via Highways 92 and 11.

For more information about GCA Days and a complete schedule of events, check online at www.gcadays.com/schedule.

NPCC raffle car to visit St. Paul

The 2023 North Platte Community College raffle car, a 1972 Pontiac Le Mans Sport,, will make an appearance in St. Paul this weekend.

The car will be at the 32nd annual Royal Coachmen Car and Motorcycle Show from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Tickets will be available for purchase at that time.

The Le Mans is the 18th raffle vehicle produced by the college’s Transportation Division. It was restored by students in NPCC’s Automotive Technology and Auto Body Technology programs.

Among the Pontiac’s many features are a LQ4 6.0L engine, 4L80 transmission, four-wheel disc brakes, a Kilduff Shifter and Ford nine-inch, clutch-style Eaton Posi differential.

The car is painted in PPG Lightning Blue, boasts a custom hood and front valance and comes with air conditioning and cruise control amenities.

A total of 10,000 raffle tickets will be offered at a cost of $10 each. Proceeds will be used for scholarships for students in the college’s transportation programs and to help offset the cost of producing the next raffle car project.

The drawing for the Le Mans will be 2 p.m. Sept. 9 during the annual Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine in Memorial Park.

Also this weekend ...

— Bands on the Bricks, Veterans Night, 6 p.m. Friday, downtown Aurora. Bring lawn chairs or blankets to join this free family-friendly street festival with food vendors, cold beer, kids activities and dancing in the streets; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911 or auroranebraska.com/

— Crazy Days, through Sunday, Broken Bow. Event includes sidewalk sales, DC Lynch carnival, 5k Donut Dash, baseball tournament, team roping and more; Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce page on Facebook.

— “Making Hometown Memories,” Litchfield Old Settlers Picnic, through Sunday, Litchfield. Event includes: firemen’s barbecue, variety show, ice cream social and fireworks (10 p.m.) on Friday; parade (10:30 a.m.), sports tournaments, kids activities, community barbecue (6:30 p.m.) and street dance featuring Eli Schroeder (8:30-10 p.m.) and Wicked Twisted Road (10 a.m. to midnight) on Saturday; and church in the park on Sunday. Litchfield Community Club on Facebook.

— “Celebrating Our Community,” Juniata Days, Friday and Saturday, Juniata. Event kicks off at dusk Friday with fireworks at the west ball field. Activities gear up Saturday with a parade at 9 a.m. along Main Street. Other activities include a car and antique tractor show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Plainsman; cornhole tournament; karaoke; craft and vendor show, barbecue cook-off and barbecue feed (5:30 p.m., fire hall); kids inflatables and activities, and live entertainment featuring the Blue Collar Band (9:30 p.m.); Juniata Days page on Facebook.

— Platte County Fair, through Sunday, Ag Park, 822 15th St., Columbus. Entertainment lineup includes: Casi Joy, Lauren Alaina and the Back 40, 7 p.m. Friday ($20); and Sammy Kershaw, Diamond Rio and Emmet Bower, 7 p.m. Saturday ($20); www.agpark.com or 402-564-0133.

— Kearney Art in the Park, 52nd annual hosted by the Kearney Artist Guild, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Harmon Park, 3100 Fifth Ave., Kearney. Event includes fine arts, silent auction, open art supply exchange, food, live entertainment, duck pond drawing, and more.

— Summerfest at the Archway, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, I-80 Exit, 275,(3060 E. First St.) Kearney. Event will include a bounce house, trackless train ride, giant slide, bungee trampoline, food trucks, and more. Tickets are $10 per person. Infants 12 months and younger admitted free; archway.org/events/