Grover Cleveland Alexander musical to be presented at Northwest High School

Fame “gets to everybody sooner or later,” but Alexander seemed like a hardworking, down-home farm boy, Sautter said.

Tartaglia notes that Alexander and Aimee were married and divorced twice.

“But they stayed friends until the end. They exchanged letters their entire lives,” she said.

Tartaglia’s character provides moments of comic relief “to kind of break up some of the heaviness of the show,” she said.

Also adding humor are three old men sitting on a bench, commenting on the proceedings. Sutter, Glenn Knuth and Chad Nabity portray those men, who are meant to be sitting in front of a St. Paul drug store in 1907. They’re enjoying the show “because we’re crazy old men,” Knuth said.

Quandt is retired from teaching English at Northwest, where she assisted with plays, speech and musicals.

In assembling her own ballclub, she recruited a number of friends and people with whom she worked at Northwest.

One of them is Mitch Fisher, who was in several shows at Northwest.

Fisher, 22, said he likes just “hanging out with Carol.” She has a lot of energy and passion, “especially for this show.”