Grow Grand Island: Don’t overlook CCC in college search

Grand Island may not have the college “campus life” experience so many wish we did, but there are numerous options available to those in the area who want to pursue a college education. And those options are evolving and expanding, which is good news.

Most are familiar with Central Community College (CCC) who has been providing certificates, diplomas, and associate degrees in Grand Island since 1976. Over the years CCC has expanded and adapted to our changing workforce needs.

Many CCC courses can be transferred to 4-year colleges, which includes Bellevue University who has been serving area students from CCC’s Grand Island campus for nearly 30 years.

In recent years, Wayne State College reached out to connect more deeply with Grand Island students. This includes dual-credit offerings to college-bound high school students giving them a head start on their college journey.

Beyond high school, Wayne State College has enacted a significant local internship initiative with funding from Grow Grand Island to connect college students with Grand Island area employers. Many interns are eventually hired, providing our businesses with the high-skill, high-wage workers we need.