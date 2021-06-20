Grow Grand Island, Grand Island Chamber team up for GO! Passport Program

If there is one good thing that came out of the pandemic, it’s the emphasis on shopping locally.

From social media buzz to speeches from elected officials, as a community, we spoke and acted on the importance of buying local. The continuation of this shop local momentum is important for our small business owners, the local economy and the Grand Island community as a whole.

To continue this momentum, Grow Grand Island and the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce will commence their second annual GO! Passport Program. The passport encourages the community to support those businesses that help make Grand Island a great place to call home.

Regardless if a stop is somewhere a participant has visited frequently or is a place that is new to them, the program reminds our community that when you make local choices you help Grand Island grow.

All individuals who complete a passport can collect a prize bag from the Grand Island Chamber office and will be entered to win a $50 gift certificate. This year’s passport will run from July 1 until Sept, 30 and will feature the following local businesses:

• Axe Holes, 2300 N. Webb Road

• Bella Design & Décor, 110 E. Third St.