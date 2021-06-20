Grow Grand Island, Grand Island Chamber team up for GO! Passport Program

If there is one good thing that came out of the pandemic, it’s the emphasis on shopping locally.
From social media buzz to speeches from elected officials, as a community, we spoke and acted on the importance of buying local. The continuation of this shop local momentum is important for our small business owners, the local economy and the Grand Island community as a whole.
To continue this momentum, Grow Grand Island and the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce will commence their second annual GO! Passport Program. The passport encourages the community to support those businesses that help make Grand Island a great place to call home.
Regardless if a stop is somewhere a participant has visited frequently or is a place that is new to them, the program reminds our community that when you make local choices you help Grand Island grow.
All individuals who complete a passport can collect a prize bag from the Grand Island Chamber office and will be entered to win a $50 gift certificate. This year’s passport will run from July 1 until Sept, 30 and will feature the following local businesses:
• Axe Holes, 2300 N. Webb Road
• Bella Design & Décor, 110 E. Third St.
• Central Nebraska Humane Society, 1312 Sky Park Road
• Dee’s Hallmark, Conestoga Mall
• Imagination City Children’s Museum, Conestoga Mall
• Sticky Rice, 305 W. Koenig
• Story Coffeehouse, 4100 W. 13th St.
• Underground Café, 309 W. Third St.
• West Anna Boutique, 116 E. Third St.
• Western Edge, 111 N. Diers Ave.
Participants can choose to pick up a passport booklet at any of the selected passport stops or can download the Grand Island VIBE app on their smartphone to collect digital stamps. The addition of the app will increase the number of people able to participate in the program. To download, search “Grand Island VIBE” in the Apple App Store or Google Play App Store. Once participants have their booklets, or phones, in hand they are ready to GO!
Nikki Palmer is the special projects coordinator for the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce. She oversees the Look Local Grow Local initiative funded by Grow Grand Island of which the Passport is a part. Grow Grand Island was established as a partnership involving the city, county, Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Economic Development Corp. to develop and implement an ongoing, dynamic strategic plan to guide community growth and prosperity.