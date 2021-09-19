Grow Grand Island hits 5-year milestone

Community visioning efforts in 2015 led to the establishment of Grow Grand Island in October 2016, specifically for facilitating implementation of the resulting program of work, and to continually be looking ahead.

The GGI mission statement reads “to cultivate bold ideas that generate business and quality of life opportunities in the region by planning, partnering and doing.”

The original 32-initiative program of work was loosely defined, making the refinement of each initiative challenging in the first year or two. There were committees, lots of discussion and ideas.

If hindsight is 20/20, the original program of work proved too expansive. It would also seem the vast committee structure was tremendous at reinforcing the “why,” but it would take a more focused approach to get down to the specific action plan and all the details, including the financial puzzle.

So, here we are at the 5-year milestone for Grow Grand Island. The organization is stronger, wiser and more focused. There are 10 projects behind us, eight in progress and five on the horizon being explored.