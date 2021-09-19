Grow Grand Island hits 5-year milestone

Community visioning efforts in 2015 led to the establishment of Grow Grand Island in October 2016, specifically for facilitating implementation of the resulting program of work, and to continually be looking ahead.
The GGI mission statement reads “to cultivate bold ideas that generate business and quality of life opportunities in the region by planning, partnering and doing.”
The original 32-initiative program of work was loosely defined, making the refinement of each initiative challenging in the first year or two. There were committees, lots of discussion and ideas.
If hindsight is 20/20, the original program of work proved too expansive. It would also seem the vast committee structure was tremendous at reinforcing the “why,” but it would take a more focused approach to get down to the specific action plan and all the details, including the financial puzzle.
So, here we are at the 5-year milestone for Grow Grand Island. The organization is stronger, wiser and more focused. There are 10 projects behind us, eight in progress and five on the horizon being explored.
A couple of significant projects being actively explored are an expansion of Mormon Island, including connecting trails, and internship housing to accommodate the Cooperative Internship Program currently underway with Wayne State College. Priorities and direction for GGI come from the executive committee.
The executive committee includes as voting members the president and a board representative from each of the three core partner organizations: the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Corp, and the Grand Island Convention & Visitors Bureau; as well as the Fonner Park CEO and a board representative, and three at-large business/community representatives.
Non-voting members include two representatives from the Hall County Commissioners. Lastly, there are three liaisons from the city, which include two council members and a representative from the finance director. This is an incredible team of community leaders!
This year began with a community survey followed by a retreat of the executive committee to refresh current priorities, which have been identified as: workforce housing, outdoor spaces; tourism and image workforce, broadband, entrepreneurship and targeted developments. These priorities help steer our decision making as we go forward.
In addition to these priorities, GGI established new guiding principals for funding decisions, which are: we are a community impact organization, not a foundation; we focus on identifying impactful projects and initiatives; and we collectively determine what to pursue and fund.
GGI receives an annual allocation of food and beverage funds through a partnership with the city, along with private investments and grants.
As Grow Grand Island turns 5, we look back with pride on what has been accomplished and how the organization has matured. As we look ahead, we want to continue to evolve our in our effectiveness and our ability to leverage partners and funding to accomplish the bold work our mission states.
To learn more about Grow Grand Island, visit www.growgrandisland.com. Questions and comments can be directed to hello@growgrandisland.com. Your engagement with the work of Grow Grand Island is welcomed and encouraged.
Tonja Brown is the implementation chair for Grow Grand Island Area Partnership. Grow Grand Island was established as a partnership involving the city, county, Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Economic Development Corp. to develop and implement an ongoing, dynamic strategic plan to guide community growth and prosperity.