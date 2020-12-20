Grow Grand Island: Initiatives aim to boost economic recovery

The most recent workforce initiative to launch is the Degree-Based Internship program. Groundwork had been laid prior to the pandemic and work continued as the year progressed. Now, as we close out 2020, we have our sights on the fall 2021 freshmen at Wayne State College, who will engage with local businesses throughout their degree path leading to an internship in their senior year.

Another initiative to launch this year is “Look Local Grow Local.” This three-year educational and motivational campaign was set to begin last spring but was postponed due to the pandemic. It became clear by summer and fall that the pandemic had upped its urgency. Looking local in 2020 became focused on sustaining small business and rebounding loss tax revenues. Our community came together to support restaurants and local merchants, which makes the campaign even more meaningful as we move forward.

The last major accomplishment I would like to highlight in 2020 was the establishment of the Housing Improvement Partnership. This initiative has been on the to-do list since 2014. After a false start in 2015, there is finally success and momentum. A couple of early outcomes include launching a housing repair program through Habitat for Humanity, and the submission of a Rural Workforce Housing Fund grant application to improve workforce housing.