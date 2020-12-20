Grow Grand Island: Initiatives aim to boost economic recovery

The Grow Grand Island Area Partnership mission states: “To cultivate bold ideas that create business and quality of life opportunities in our region through planning, partnering and doing. To do this, we need to continuously think strategically, set priorities and find ways to collaborate.”
The priority work for 2019-2020 has been centered around workforce and tourism, as well as “Livable Community” focus groups to determine quality of life initiatives. The pandemic has slowed — but not stopped — Grow Grand Island’s work, and recent initiatives will actually boost our recovery as the next year or two unfold.
On the tourism front, an event incentive fund was established in 2019 to enable Grand Island to better compete for events, especially those national and regional in scope. Several new events were bid and won, but most scheduled for 2020 had to be canceled. The fund has proven to be effective, but the pandemic has hindered the impact. Looking ahead, however, we are poised and ready for opportunities when other communities may struggle to do so.
On the workforce front, a comprehensive workforce sustainability plan was developed. Two different workforce initiatives have since launched, and a third will launch in 2021. Impact has been limited by the pandemic, yet these initiatives will provide a springboard when the pandemic subsides and the workforce landscape shifts and revs up.
The most recent workforce initiative to launch is the Degree-Based Internship program. Groundwork had been laid prior to the pandemic and work continued as the year progressed. Now, as we close out 2020, we have our sights on the fall 2021 freshmen at Wayne State College, who will engage with local businesses throughout their degree path leading to an internship in their senior year.
Another initiative to launch this year is “Look Local Grow Local.” This three-year educational and motivational campaign was set to begin last spring but was postponed due to the pandemic. It became clear by summer and fall that the pandemic had upped its urgency. Looking local in 2020 became focused on sustaining small business and rebounding loss tax revenues. Our community came together to support restaurants and local merchants, which makes the campaign even more meaningful as we move forward.
The last major accomplishment I would like to highlight in 2020 was the establishment of the Housing Improvement Partnership. This initiative has been on the to-do list since 2014. After a false start in 2015, there is finally success and momentum. A couple of early outcomes include launching a housing repair program through Habitat for Humanity, and the submission of a Rural Workforce Housing Fund grant application to improve workforce housing.
There is no doubt the economic impact of this pandemic will be felt for months and years to come, and recovery will take time.
As we progress, Grow Grand Island will continue to work diligently to do our part in making sure our community is a great place to live, work, and play.
Tonja Brown is the implementation chair for Grow Grand Island Area Partnership. Grow Grand Island was established as a partnership involving the city, county, Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Economic Development Corp. to develop and implement an ongoing, dynamic strategic plan to guide community growth and prosperity.
