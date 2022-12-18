Grow Grand Island set priorities for 2023 Legislative session

The Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its annual legislative kick-off. This is a tremendous annual opportunity to hear from area senators as they anticipate the upcoming session. The 2023 session begins right after the new year and will go into June.

If you follow Grow Grand Island news, you are aware that we are stepping up our legislative engagement for 2023. Grow Grand Island and core partners have joined together to contract with Husch Blackwell Strategies to lobby on Grand Island’s behalf in the halls of the Legislature and to help us orchestrate our message to senators and state departments. We have identified our top priorities as workforce housing and inland port.

Workforce housing is self-explanatory in many ways — we need housing for workers, and we need more workers, which means more housing. The Economic Development Corporation’s Build Grand Island program currently utilizes funding from the state’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund. While Grand Island is considered rural, it shares some of the same challenges as urban communities, yet the grant maximums we qualify for do not meet our community’s needs.

The inland port priority is a bit more obscure. An independent study by Nebraska’s Department of Transportation has identified Omaha and Grand Island as two communities where an inland port would have the biggest impact. So, what is this impact?

Multinational manufacturing, logistics and technology firms are working to shore up domestic supply chains after the havoc wreaked by COVID-19. These firms are looking to expand their businesses domestically, but they need the land and the right infrastructure to do it.

Compared to neighboring states, Nebraska lags in the development of 500-1000-plus acre sites needed to locate large employers or regional manufacturing, processing, trade and logistics hubs. Nebraska’s prime location between coasts, robust transportation network, and inland port potential makes it a perfect location for attracting long-awaited economic development projects.

Due to Grand Island’s geographic location, the availability of more tha 12,000 acres of contiguous blighted land near town, and its unique access to two Class I railroads, the inland port designation helps meet the state’s goals, to include bringing significant investment and GDP growth to Nebraska. As the largest employing community west of Lincoln, it makes sense for the designation to reside here.

The bottom line is that these priorities are good for existing companies, good for the growth of the Grand Island area, and good for the state. They are in line with priorities outlined by the Nebraska Chamber and Blueprint Nebraska. We want to shine the light on Grand Island as these issues are debated.