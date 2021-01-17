Grow Grand Island: What is on your wish list for Grand Island?

Any of us who live in and around Grand Island want our community to flourish.

We want a great place to live, work and play. We want to feel a sense of hometown pride. We want to extend our welcome mat to visitors and we want amenities, recreation and event experiences for all to enjoy.

Grand Island continues to strive for all of these things. We are fortunate to have good community and business leaders who continuously look toward the horizon and find ways to move forward. Grow Grand Island is an area partnership proudly playing a role along with many other leaders, councils, and organizations.

All these voices aside, there are voices not heard from often enough — you. What is on your wish list for Grand Island?

Grow Grand Island would like to hear from you via a simple survey to help establish a vision for the next 10 years. Visit growgrandisland.com and click on the survey link. You will be asked three primary questions:

1. What should be here that isn’t today?

2. What should you be able to do that you can’t do today?

3. What should be different, removed or improved?