Grow Grand Island: What is on your wish list for Grand Island?

Any of us who live in and around Grand Island want our community to flourish.
We want a great place to live, work and play. We want to feel a sense of hometown pride. We want to extend our welcome mat to visitors and we want amenities, recreation and event experiences for all to enjoy.
Grand Island continues to strive for all of these things. We are fortunate to have good community and business leaders who continuously look toward the horizon and find ways to move forward. Grow Grand Island is an area partnership proudly playing a role along with many other leaders, councils, and organizations.
All these voices aside, there are voices not heard from often enough — you. What is on your wish list for Grand Island?
Grow Grand Island would like to hear from you via a simple survey to help establish a vision for the next 10 years. Visit growgrandisland.com and click on the survey link. You will be asked three primary questions:
- 1. What should be here that isn’t today?
- 2. What should you be able to do that you can’t do today?
- 3. What should be different, removed or improved?
Big things or small things, your input is important. If you live, work or play here, your ideas should be part of the ongoing discussions for visioning and planning. This is an easy way to accomplish that. Give it some thought and take a few minutes to share what’s on your mind.
While on the growgrandisland.com website you can learn more about Grow Grand Island as an organization, as well as how you can connect and be involved.
Tonja Brown is the implementation chair for Grow Grand Island Area Partnership. Grow Grand Island was established as a partnership involving the city, county, Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Economic Development Corp. to develop and implement an ongoing, dynamic strategic plan to guide community growth and prosperity.