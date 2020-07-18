Grand Island became part of AARP’s Livable Community network in December 2018. As part of the network, we have committed to making community decisions through the lens of all ages and abilities.
We have also committed to engaging the community in the process. Throughout the later months of 2019 and into the first months of 2020, about 50 community members participated in focus groups that have helped put strategic definition to areas of emphasis for the near term. This input is being assembled into a community action plan for the next one to five years.
Now we need to look out beyond the near term so we can begin to identify the next “grand” things we should have on our community’s horizon. Who best to identify these things than YOU, who already live, work and play in Grand Island! What’s your vision for the year 2030?
Imagine it is 10 years from now. What do you wish you had in Grand Island that is not here now? What about something you wish you could do in Grand Island that you cannot do now?
Imagine something you wish were different or no longer existed. With these things in mind, take a few moments and complete a brief survey. Then ask someone you know to do the same thing.
The survey is available onine at www.growgrandisland.com; click on the survey link. You can also pick up a postcard from either the Grand Island Public Library or the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce that can be filled out and mailed. We look forward to hearing from you and visioning our future together.
Tonja Brown is the implementation chair for Grow Grand Island Area Partnership. Grow Grand Island was established as a partnership involving the city, county, Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Economic Development Corp. to develop and implement an ongoing, dynamic strategic plan to guide community growth and prosperity.
