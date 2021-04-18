Grow Grand Island: When someone mentions our city, what comes to mind?

Did the roads seem a bit busier around town the last few weekends? Where did all of this traffic come from?
Did your server take a bit longer at your table, or did it take a bit longer to find a parking spot at your favorite shopping place?
Where did all these people come from? That’s tourism. It affects us in ways you might not think about.
There is no doubt that Grand Island is an event-driven city in terms of tourism. Think about what we host every year: the sandhill crane migration, Nebraska State Fair, Fonner Park racing, Husker Harvest Days, Aksarben Cattle Show and the 4-H National Shooting Sports Championships, to name but a few. Simply put, when we host these events, our city is busy.
The past 12 months have hit hometown events hard. People, businesses and jobs have suffered. Working to both retain and attract new events is good for our community. A key Grow Grand Island initiative provides incentive funding to do just that. In fact, there are 23 citywide events in the next three years slated as a result of the fund. A citywide event has been defined as an event that requires at least three properties to support it.
Another recent key Grow Grand Island initiative is helping to support Grand Island Tourism with its destination marketing campaign. As Nebraska’s third largest metro area, Grand Island does not currently have a unified place branding effort that is a relatable and memorable identity for our city. Investing in and promoting a message that invites people or events is good for business.
A community brand is a perception. It’s what people currently think of our community. When Grand Island is mentioned, what comes to mind? The answer to that is what our brand currently is. The branding effort is designed to place a positive message in the minds of potential residents and guests and provide a place for them to learn more about Grand Island.
Establishing our place branding identity will require more than a simple tagline or a logo. So, with local tourism partners such as Fonner Park and Stuhr Museum, we are working towards the goal of framing Grand Island as a destination — sharing the culture and heritage of our community in a way that creates interest for future visitors.
From a consumer’s point of view, place branding creates a unique picture of Grand Island. The end strategy is to project images and to manage perceptions people have about Grand Island and then provide a call to action — which will frequently include going to VisitGrandIsland.com or downloading the newly developed Grand Island Vibe phone App — then, go enjoy what Grand Island has to offer.
Ultimately, along with our partners, we strive to turn Grand Island from a place on a map into a place where people want to visit, live, work and play.
Brad Mellema is the executive director of the Grand Island and Hall County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Grow Grand Island was established as a partnership involving the city, county, Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Economic Development Corp. to develop and implement an ongoing, dynamic strategic plan to guide community growth and prosperity.