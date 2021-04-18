Grow Grand Island: When someone mentions our city, what comes to mind?

Did the roads seem a bit busier around town the last few weekends? Where did all of this traffic come from?

Did your server take a bit longer at your table, or did it take a bit longer to find a parking spot at your favorite shopping place?

Where did all these people come from? That’s tourism. It affects us in ways you might not think about.

There is no doubt that Grand Island is an event-driven city in terms of tourism. Think about what we host every year: the sandhill crane migration, Nebraska State Fair, Fonner Park racing, Husker Harvest Days, Aksarben Cattle Show and the 4-H National Shooting Sports Championships, to name but a few. Simply put, when we host these events, our city is busy.

The past 12 months have hit hometown events hard. People, businesses and jobs have suffered. Working to both retain and attract new events is good for our community. A key Grow Grand Island initiative provides incentive funding to do just that. In fact, there are 23 citywide events in the next three years slated as a result of the fund. A citywide event has been defined as an event that requires at least three properties to support it.